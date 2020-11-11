Waco Hippodrome stage stays alive for performances despite closures

Still on the calendar are comedy shows: COVID Comedy Relief with Nephew Tommy and Friends on Nov. 27 and a new addition, the return of comic William Lee Martin on Dec. 5 for “A Christmas Stand-Up Spectacular” with guest John L. Brown.

More shows are in the works and many of the 2020 concerts and performances postponed since March due to COVID-19 considerations are penciled in for 2021, including country acts Sawyer Brown, Steve Wariner and brothers Ben and Noel Haggard, Konzelman said.

While the closing of the restaurants will mean the end for live music that Konzelman had been booking there since August, the main stage had hosted some Waco musicians and bands during the summer. The loss of the three movie screening rooms — which could return to operation with a new owner — will mean no first-run films at the downtown location, but the screens in the main theater and balcony are still available for use.

In fact, Konzelman is open to some sort of classic movie series as the theater has done in the past to fill empty nights early in the week.

Part of the Turners’ decision to close the restaurants and smaller theaters stemmed from a desire to return to property development rather than management, but Konzelman said measures to slow the community spread of the coronavirus had played a part.