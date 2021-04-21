Waco stages close spring in transition

Given other options such as filming it, as the theater did for “Tristan and Isolde” last fall, or going outdoors at the Bosque River Stage as it did with “Puffs” several weeks later, Parker chose the latter. “Doing it outdoors is our best chance to do it as a play, play-like,” he said.

In “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Shakespeare takes one of his popular characters from his two-part “Henry IV,” the rotund and blustery Falstaff, and makes him a central part of the story. A down-and-out Falstaff decides to woo two well-to-do married women in hopes of charming them out of some money. The women, Mistresses Ford and Page , quickly see through him and begin a series of pranks and tricks to foil and humiliate him for presuming they’d fall for him.

Shifting that from an indoor performance with a close-up audience to an outdoor one where both stage and seating are larger required some adjustment for the 20-person cast, not only in blocking onstage action but projecting Shakespearean lines to listeners farther back from the stage. “It’s a completely different experience for the actors, a different challenge,” Parker noted.