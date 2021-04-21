Waco stages close spring in transition

Waco stages wind up their spring with shows whose formats show the effect of a pandemic-altered year: in-person but distanced, in-person and outdoors, and virtual online.
Regardless of format, it’s still theater with performers on stage and an audience either present or online. And after a year of unprecedented challenge, it’s local and alive.
The offerings from Waco Civic Theatre, Baylor Theatre and McLennan Theatre include a contemporary musical with alternating casts and Shakespeare done two ways, as a staged radio play and as an outdoor production. That variety may not matter to theater fans as much as what unifies them: entertainment with local talent and an artistic escape from COVID-constricted routines.
“The Last Five Years,” Waco Civic Theatre, Friday-Sunday and April 30-May 2
Time travels in two directions in the Jason Robert Brown musical “The Last Five Years” and that’s a good thing, said director Krystal Marshall. The story of a couple’s relationship from beginning to its end is split and partially reversed, which balances its tone.
For young playwright Jamie, the story goes from beginning of love to marriage to break-up; for actress Cathy, it’s breakup to marriage to young love, which ends the musical on a note of hope. “If told (chronologically), it’d be sad,” Marshall said.
Response to the civic theater’s first indoor, in-person performance, however, has been one-way and positive. A casting call for the two-person musical drew nearly 30 responses and ticket sales for two weekends of in-person performances have far exceeded online ones.
“People are hungry to get onstage,” the director noted. The audition turnout, in fact, let Marshall do two casts of slightly different ages. Brooke Matthews and Ben Knight play a younger Cathy and Jamie while Leah Murelli and Jeremy Stallings are a little older.
The story unwinds largely in song solos except when the couple meets in marriage. The musical, with prerecorded accompaniment from pianist Marissa Carlson and Scott Peden, is staged in the round, thanks to seating rearranged to allow social distancing of audience members.
There’s also a 20-minute intermission inserted midway between the musical’s 14 songs to allow for air filtration and provide a break for audience members. Audience members must wear masks and have their temperature checked before seating. Buying advance tickets online to avoid box office lines also is recommended.
The subject matter and language of “The Last Five Years” make it suitable for audiences 12 years and older, Marshall said. After a year where human interaction has been constrained due to social distancing and shutdown orders, the musical’s emotional content may carry even more weight. “I think the material hits us a little bit harder,” she said. “We seek out art when we want to reach out and show what we’re feeling.”
Matthews and Knight will perform Friday and both Sundays; Murelli and Stallings perform on both Saturdays and April 30. The first weekend’s performances will be recorded for those watching online.
“Much Ado About Nothing,” Baylor Theatre, Wednesday-May 2
The Baylor Theatre production of Shakespeare’s comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” moves a play set in the 16th century and moves it to the 1940s to say something timeless.
The production resets the story as a radio play with a cast of 14 performing the comedy before standing microphones and with onstage audio props and music. As it progresses, however, the temporal setting starts to disappear, said director John-Michael Marrs.
“Slowly the world of the play starts to take over and kind of becomes a world of itself,” he said.
“Much Ado’s” storyline revolves around two couples, Claudio (R.J. Singleton) and his betrothed Hero (Christina Calcote) and Claudio’s friend Benedict (Chris Coley) and Hero’s cousin Beatrice (Miquela Lopez). A scheming Don John (Luke Morrison), however, poisons the relationship between Claudio and Hero with lies. At the same time, the feuding Benedict and Beatrice, pranked by friends to think they are the objects of another’s love, find themselves drawn unknowingly to each other.
For a contemporary audience coming from a social media environment where relationships are mediated by words that may or may not be revealing, and from a pandemic-distanced year that has constrained forming relationships in person, Shakespeare’s play may find a timely resonance.
“This whole thing is about seeing and being seen,” Marrs said. “Shakespeare’s really prescient. He understands something of the human condition, of vulnerability and the need to take risks on another human being.”
Staging it as a radio play may shift attention to language, but one not limited to the Golden Age of Radio, given the growing interest in podcasting. “Instead of a fireside chat, we have ‘The Moth,’” Marrs said, referring to a current long-running storytelling series on stage, radio and podcasts.
“Much Ado About Nothing” will be presented online beginning Wednesday night, with access and tickets through baylor.edu/theatre/calendar.
“The Merry Wives Of Windsor,” McLennan Theatre, April 29-May 1
McLennan Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives Of Windsor” was initially scheduled as an indoor production this weekend in McLennan Community College’s Music & Theatre Arts building.
The smaller, more intimate space works well for comedy and director Kelly Parker felt it ideal for one of Shakespeare’s lighter comedies. As the calendar advanced to production time and community COVID-19 case rates were still high enough to maintain the college’s protocols, it became clear that social distancing within the MTA’s seating configuration would mean a markedly small audience.
Given other options such as filming it, as the theater did for “Tristan and Isolde” last fall, or going outdoors at the Bosque River Stage as it did with “Puffs” several weeks later, Parker chose the latter. “Doing it outdoors is our best chance to do it as a play, play-like,” he said.
In “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Shakespeare takes one of his popular characters from his two-part “Henry IV,” the rotund and blustery Falstaff, and makes him a central part of the story. A down-and-out Falstaff decides to woo two well-to-do married women in hopes of charming them out of some money. The women, Mistresses Ford and Page , quickly see through him and begin a series of pranks and tricks to foil and humiliate him for presuming they’d fall for him.
Shifting that from an indoor performance with a close-up audience to an outdoor one where both stage and seating are larger required some adjustment for the 20-person cast, not only in blocking onstage action but projecting Shakespearean lines to listeners farther back from the stage. “It’s a completely different experience for the actors, a different challenge,” Parker noted.
In its favor, most of the play is in prose rather than verse and the plot less convoluted than other Shakespearean comedies with multiple sets of mistaken identities. “It’s one of his more silly comedies ... some slapstick, some tomfoolery,” he said.