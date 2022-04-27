Waco stages highlight Sondheim, Stoppard favorites

Waco stages get a little busier this weekend as two productions open weekend runs featuring a Stephen Sondheim musical and one of Tom Stoppard’s most famous works.

The musical, Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” comes from theatrical company Wild Imaginings and represents its first full-scale musical. The Stoppard work, his 1966 absurdist “Rosencrantz and Guilderstern Are Dead,” wraps up McLennan Theatre’s 2020-21 season.

For Wild Imaginings director Trent Sutton, the time was right for his company to tackle Sondheim. “It’s a musical I’ve loved for a long time. At the end of last year, when Stephen Sondheim died, we decided it was the right choice for this year,” he said.

Company members had lobbied to do something musical and Wild Imaginings’ staging of “A Christmas Carol” in December featured some songs. “Into The Woods,” however, is the first stage musical that Wild Imaginings has tackled.

Sondheim, a giant of the American stage, uses fairy tale and folk tale characters such as Jack and The Beanstalk (Addison Ross), Rapunzel (Victoria Brewer), Cinderella (Mackenzie Block), Little Red Riding Hood (Kalyssa Smith), the Witch (Mackenzie Elisa), the Baker and his Wife (Caleb Howard and Chris Gibson) and more in a musical exploration of life beyond the happy ending.

Sutton said the Wild Imaginings production will downplay some of the fairy tale aspects in costuming and sets to show more connections with contemporary viewers. “We want to strip back some of those layers of fantasy and show real people in the real world,” he said. “Some simple changes in design and acting can let the truth embedded in these stories come out clearly.”

The 20-person company is one of the largest that Wild Imaginings has fielded and features Baylor University adjunct professor of musical theater Kelly MacGregor as music director. It’s also the first time that Wild Imaginings has used the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum stage for a production.

“I think the cast in this space is something people need to see,” the director said. “This is the most talented cast I’ve ever worked with.”

At McLennan Theatre at McLennan Community College, theater instructor Kelly Parker is giving his actors a change of pace for their season finale, the layered, wordy work of English playwright Tom Stoppard. Stoppard’s 1966 play takes the characters of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and flips them. Minor characters Rosencrantz (Reanna Fornash and Grace Adams) and Guildenstern (Jay Parker and Colten Haliburton) dominate the time on stage with Hamlet (Brendan Phipps) and other characters dropping in for occasional interactions. The two have little concept of the play continuing without them, even though it’s driving their fate and ultimate end, giving an absurdist, existential spin to the action and one heavily leavened with wit and allusion.

It’s stayed with Parker ever since he read it in high school and directed scenes from it in graduate school. “It was edgy, aggressive, exciting and different when it was written,” he said, and much of it still plays that way decades later.

The production’s leads will be double-cast with all actors performing each night, but a different set of parts; the actors playing Rosencrantz, for instance, will play the same character but in different scenes. Each lead actor will get to play the final scenes in the course of the run, said Parker, who is co-directing the work with Cori Burkett.

Onstage action this weekend isn’t limited to the McLennan Theatre and Wild Imaginings productions. Continuing its run at Baylor Theatre is “Moon Man Walk,” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

