Waco stages hold fall offerings in-person and online

Not being able to mount a large production as in past years or having to wear masks, even ones specially designed for singing, proved somewhat frustrating, but she noted “a lot of silver linings” in the changes. More productions and smaller casts meant principal roles for more students. Smaller casts allowed Stephenson and vocal coach Joseph Li to spend more individual time with singers. And singing in masks forced singers to learn how to act with their bodies.

Duke’s short 1953 opera was based on Norwegian playwright Ludvig Holberg’s “The Changed Bridegroom,” a comic tale in which the unmarried daughters of a widow (Charity Cooper) connive with a marriage broker (Kate Gilman) to foil their mother’s plans to marry a young army officer. The daughters (Natalia Leslie and Halle Hill) get their family maid (Deb Sorensen) to masquerade as a suitor, Captain Lovelock, and steer her from her romantic fantasy.

The opera, conducted by Li and with piano accompaniment by Maggie Stith, will be performed live at Baylor Opera’s Black Box Theatre and livestreamed free on the School of Music’s website. To watch the livestream, go to baylor.edu/music, open the Concerts & Programs tab and select Live Stream. The performance also will be available for about a month on the school’s YouTube channel, Stephenson said.

Improv and more