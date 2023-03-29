Waco stages will host a wide range of offerings this weekend, running from classic opera from McLennan Opera and a taut three-person drama at Baylor Theatre to a fundraising drag show and the final weekend of a Waco Civic Theatre comedy.

“Athena,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Baylor’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15, available at baylor.edu/theatre.

Fencing is essential conflict at its core: two individuals facing each other on a narrow strip and only one can win.

In “Athena,” playwright Gracie Gardner complicates that conflict, adding the potential of friendship as a consideration for two 17-year-old female fencers training for the Junior Olympics.

John-Michael Marrs, director of the three-person Baylor Theatre production, sums up the question at the drama’s heart. “How does friendship work in the face of ambition?” he said. “What is human need in the face of personal drive and ambition?”

Fiercely driven fencer Athena (Lauryn Bedford) draws the equally ambitious Mary Wallace (Kayla Jou) as practice partner as both are zeroing in on qualifying for the Junior Olympics. Whether either can let down her guard to befriend the other as they attack each other drives the story.

Marrs encountered the play when in New York during a 2019 sabbatical. He was impressed, but felt its scale was smaller than most of the productions usually staged by Baylor Theatre. Students resonated with the interplay between two ambitious young women jockeying to win, but in need of connection, however, and when department chair DeAnna Toten Beard suggested adding it to the 2022-23 season, Marrs readily agreed.

Fight director Brandon Sterrett worked with Bedford and Jou to choreograph the numerous bouts and clashes that propel the play — it’s only a little more than an hour long — with Abigail Rondey the third actor as multiple characters. “It reads incredibly contemporary ... There’s never a dull moment,” the director said.

“Die Fledermaus,” McLennan Opera, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $10, $8 for senior adults and military, students free, available by calling 254-299-8200 or emailing boxoffice@mclennan.edu.

After slowly rebounding over several years from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, McLennan Opera is back into full-fledged productions with this year’s “Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss Jr.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve done a production this big,” admitted artistic director Mandy Morrison. The cast that takes the floor this weekend numbers 28 singers with students supplemented by MCC faculty and alumni, high school singers and members of the Youth Chorus of Central Texas. There’s an orchestra playing live as well, with Gail Wade as music director.

The McLennan company has reset Strauss’ comic tale of revenge, bad behavior and disguises, to contemporary Texas — it makes costuming easier, for one thing — with the set used recently for McLennan Theatre’s “The Addams Family” reworked by technical designer Benjamin Mason for the opera. The change in time and place also allowed costume designer Kathleen Laundy to give Prince Orlofsky’s elaborate costume ball a Mardi Gras flair.

The story, sung in English, involves a Dr. Falke (Skyler Farney) who schemes a complicated prank on Gabriel Eisenstein (Eduardo Perez), who publicly embarrassed him some time ago when Falke was dressed in a bat costume (Fledermaus is German for bat). Falke’s plan entwines Eisenstein’s wife Rosalinda (Jessa Miller, Thursday and Saturday; Keyerra Chadwick on Friday), her former lover Alfred (Edgar Sierra), Rosalinda’s maid Adele (Amanda Jett), a masked ball thrown by Russian Prince Orlofsky (Faith Allen) and a resolution buoyed by champagne.

Strauss’ lilting music and good spirits are what have made “Die Fledermaus” an operetta standard and Morrison said it’s accessible for audiences who want to be entertained with good music. “Opera should be for anyone who wants to come to the opera,” she said.

Drag show featuring Malcom Morgan-Petty, MCC Gender and Sexualities Alliance, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, MCC’s Music & Fine Arts Theatre building; $15, $10 students, cash only.

The drag show that MCC’s Gender and Sexualities Alliance staged last year proved such a fundraising success that they’re repeating it Saturday night with a bonus: MCC graduate Dr. Malcom Morgan-Petty is hosting it. Morgan-Petty, who performs as Coco Caliente, is now a student activities coordinator at St. John’s College in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Kathleen Laundy, faculty sponsor for the alliance, which numbers about 30 to 40 students, said Saturday’s show will be tightly run given how politicians and legislators in several states have targeted drag shows as something to repress or criminalize.

No one under 18 will be allowed in the show, which will feature 11 performers singing two songs apiece. “There’s no alcohol, no nudity, no stripping, but maybe a few swear words,” she said.

Admission is cash only and those attending are encouraged to bring dollar bills to tip their favorite performers.

“Native Gardens,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $25 and $22, available at wacocivictheatre.com.

The weekend also sees the final performances of the Waco Civic Theatre comedy “Native Gardens,” which finds a young successful Hispanic couple feuding with their retired Anglo neighbors when a fence boundary is called into question.