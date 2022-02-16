Waco stages offer week of variety with buried treasure, Black centenarians, Pulitzer winner

Waco stages buzz with life this week with three plays opening and subjects spanning a twist on a familiar tale of buried treasure, the wide-ranging lives of two Black centenarians and a Pulitzer Prize winning social comedy on racial perspectives.
The buried treasure with a twist comes with Baylor Theatre's production of "Treasure Island," Bryony Lavery's adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's famed adventure novel. In this case, Jim Hawkins, the youth at the heart of the swashbuckling adventure, is a young woman.
Director Abigail Dillard said putting a woman at the story's center doesn't alter the story much. Jim (Tess Wilson) still gets caught up with a band of pirates at the Admiral Benbow Inn where he works and spirited off to search for buried treasure with the likes of Captain Smollett (Ally Varitek), Long John Silver (Jack Counseller), Blind Pew (Eduardo Velez), Billy Bones (Calder Meis) and Ben Gunn (Ryan Morrison).
"It's not so much changing (the story) as purposely leaving out some things," she said. "It's a fantasy storybook anyway. Why not open up the pages?" Dillard noted in the real world of pirates, women were among some of the most famous and feared, with ships sailed by diverse crews.
While a chest of gold coins is the object of the adventure, Hawkins finds another treasure worth valuing. "As she grows up and finds her way in the world ... she finds the treasure isn't coins, but the people around you."
The 18-member cast carries out its land-to-sea-to-land quest on a multi-level set complete with vines hanging over the audience and canvas sails stretched above the stage. There's plenty of movement and action, including sword fighting, pyrotechnic effects and puppets, in the nearly two-hour production, and plenty to spur the imagination. Actors also double as crew, singing sea shanties as they change the set.
That's fine with Dillard, 28, who's a fan of devised theater, where a play evolves from collaboration, often from no more than an idea. The large-scale production is a change of pace from her last directorial effort at Baylor, the character-driven tennis drama "The Last Match," a four-person performance largely videotaped and played online rather than before an audience in September 2020 due to COVID-19 protocols at that time.
"Treasure Island" is crafted with an eye to families in the audience, with little stage blood for the occasional violence and a cursing parrot that barks largely invented phrases than actual oaths or real profanity. It opens a six-performance run Tuesday night at the Mabee Theatre in Baylor's Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Centenarian sisters
Two women are at the heart of the Waco Civic Theatre production "Having Our Say," Emily Mann's adaptation of the life story of Black centenarian sisters Sadie (Carol Dugat) and Bessie (Kay Bell) Delany.
The sisters grew up in the Jim Crow South before moving to New York, going to college and following different career paths, one as an educator, the other as a dentist. Their lives spanned the Harlem Renaissance and the civil rights struggles of the 1950s and 1960s, their paths crossing those of such celebrities as Paul Robeson, Cab Calloway, Lena Horne and Alberta Hunter.
"They lived through so many pivotal moments in American history. They've seen a lot. They've been through a lot," said director George W. Donaldson III, a former assistant artistic director of Fort Worth's Jubilee Theatre and now a teacher at Waco's Harmony Science Academy.
"Having Our Say" unspools as the two women talk about their lives while cooking at home — the way many Black families passed on history, he said. "My grandma used to tell stories and we learned — a lot," he said. "This will remind everybody of the elders in their families."
The original run of "Having Our Say," which opens Thursday, has been expanded to two weekends at the Waco Civic Theatre after its planned February production of the one-man drama "Thurgood" was canceled. The Feb. 24 performance is a VIP night with a meal catered by Sascee's Southern Eatery.
Pulitzer winner
Racial perceptions form the comedy — and more serious message — of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize winning "Fairview." The production, presented at the Jubilee Theatre beginning Friday, is a joint effort between the Jubilee and the Wild Imaginings theater company, with direction shared by their respective directors, Ramad Carter and Trent Sutton.
The play, which makes its Texas premiere with the Waco production, starts out like a sitcom about a Black family in the middle of dinner preparations, but soon veers into unfamiliar, even provocative territory, said Carter. "It's very interesting and will start conversations about our perceptions," he said. "It's like there are two worlds existing on stage."
The production blends nine actors from both theater companies and represents a return home of sorts for Jubilee director Carter, who played in several Jubilee productions before leaving Waco to study drama at The New School for Drama in New York. After graduating there in 2017, he shifted into education for graduate work and returned to Waco, currently working at Connally Primary School.
Theater and plays like "Fairview" can stimulate conversations on social and cultural issues in ways that other media don't, Carter noted.
"Fairview" starts a three-performance run Friday.