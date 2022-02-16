Waco stages offer week of variety with buried treasure, Black centenarians, Pulitzer winner

The sisters grew up in the Jim Crow South before moving to New York, going to college and following different career paths, one as an educator, the other as a dentist. Their lives spanned the Harlem Renaissance and the civil rights struggles of the 1950s and 1960s, their paths crossing those of such celebrities as Paul Robeson, Cab Calloway, Lena Horne and Alberta Hunter.

"They lived through so many pivotal moments in American history. They've seen a lot. They've been through a lot," said director George W. Donaldson III, a former assistant artistic director of Fort Worth's Jubilee Theatre and now a teacher at Waco's Harmony Science Academy.

"Having Our Say" unspools as the two women talk about their lives while cooking at home — the way many Black families passed on history, he said. "My grandma used to tell stories and we learned — a lot," he said. "This will remind everybody of the elders in their families."

The original run of "Having Our Say," which opens Thursday, has been expanded to two weekends at the Waco Civic Theatre after its planned February production of the one-man drama "Thurgood" was canceled. The Feb. 24 performance is a VIP night with a meal catered by Sascee's Southern Eatery.

Pulitzer winner