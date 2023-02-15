Waco stages offer theatergoers two different experiences this week with a stage full of instrument-playing actors on one and a drama about the social cost of a factory closing on the other.

The former comes from Baylor Theatre and its production of the 2011 Broadway musical "Once," which tells a story of an Irish street musician debating whether to stick with his family's vacuum repair shop or pursue his music in America and a Czech immigrant, a pianist, who urges him to stick with his music.

The Tony Award-winning musical has been on director Lisa Denman's radar for some time, but depended on a particular blend of talent. "It requires people who play an instrument in addition to acting and we had to wait until the right mix of students who could carry it off," she explained.

Not only a right mix, but a large one: The Baylor company numbers 17 actors, who, in the course of the musical, play guitars, mandolins, a banjo, piano, cello, violin, ukulele, melodica and a range of percussion. "It's something so fun — seeing people play and act," she said.

Backstage improvements at Baylor's Jones Theatre have moved the musical to the smaller, but more intimate Mabee Theatre. That has worked in the production's favor with some actors playing closer to audience members than other actors on stage, Denman noted.

The music, and talent, isn't limited to the onstage performance. Several actors will play their instruments in pre-show performances featuring original music written by some of the actors.

"Once" also provided the cast with a Broadway touch as violin-playing actress and Baylor University graduate Elizabeth A. Davis, who won a Tony Award nomination for her performance in the 2012 Broadway production, met with the production's actors last fall during a Waco visit.

"Once" opens a four-performance run at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Feb. 25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 26.

'Sweat'

The Waco theater company Wild Imaginings provides the drama with its production of Lynn Nottage's acclaimed "Sweat," which begins its four-performance run at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Jubilee Theatre.

Wild Imaginings founder and director Trent Sutton said Nottage's drama, which won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize, fell within the company's mission to present contemporary plays. Its Waco production of "Sweat" is only one of a handful that have been staged in Texas, he noted.

Her play imagines Reading, Pennsylvania, in 2000 where factories are closing and manufacturing is moving overseas. Workers vent steam and provide support for each other at a local blue-collar bar, but as jobs disappear and laid-off employees look for people to blame, relationships among the bar's patrons, which includes co-workers, ex-cons and a parole officer, become strained.

While Wild Imaginings has presented plays dealing with sexual identity, race and gender, "Sweat" moves into new territory for the company. "I think this is the first time we've tackled economics," Sutton said, adding that the subject matter hasn't been easy on his nine-actor cast. "People don't realize how difficult it is to embody people who are not nice people."