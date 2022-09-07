Waco stages use summer momentum to head into fall season

Waco's theater stages have a busy fall ahead of them, but it comes after something different for Waco: a busy summer, with four companies staging children's productions, musicals, drama and comedy.

Beginning this month, the fall will see offerings from five Waco theaters that continue that range of presentations with a staged concert and original work thrown into the mix. Unlike past pre-pandemic seasons, several theaters come into the fall riding the momentum and energy of successful summer shows and collaborations.

Waco theatergoers will see a fall with 10 productions on the calendar, not counting Christmas and seasonal productions that usually fill December. For several directors, there's a synergetic energy carrying over from actors and audiences this summer.

"Five theater companies sounds scary for a city our size," admitted Eric Shephard, Waco Civic Theatre's executive director. But the WCT's collaboration with Silent House Theatre Company on the musical "Godspell" earlier this month proved a win-win for both companies and a promise of more cooperation.

The musical not only sold out several performances, always a good thing, but the turnout seemed to mingle the theaters' typical audiences and acting pools. Both theaters also saw their social media followings tick up. "It's much better to join forces than be competitors," noted Silent House co-founder Bradyn Braziel.

The busier, diverse summer and its Waco audience response continues a trend from the spring and Baylor University theater department chair DeAnna Toten Beard has noticed.

"There's much more enthusiasm for contemporary plays, things that are challenging and demonstrate diversity — and I love it," said Toten Beard, a champion of new work during her time in the Baylor department.

With more diverse offerings available, Waco audiences not only have choices when it comes to stage work, but can broaden their horizons by sampling theaters' varied plays. That, in turn, can open the door to more theater of different kinds, she said. "It's good for everybody," she said.

With the fall, Waco theaters will shift from summer programming. For WCT, that means following an "extraordinarily busy summer" of seven camps, the mainstage musical "Cinderella" and "Godspell" collaboration to a Broadway musical and a drama, both female-centric. The musical is Adam Guettel's "The Light in the Piazza," about a mother, her daughter and their Italian vacation. It's a more traditional stage musical than the jukebox musicals the community theater has presented over the last few seasons, Shephard said. "It fits our talent base," he noted.

"Silent Sky," the theater's October offering, is playwright Lauren Gunderson's account of female astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and her struggle to make a place for herself in a male-dominated field.

Both "Light" and "Silent Sky" will use the large screen video technology unveiled at this summer's "Cinderella," the theater director noted. Also on WCT's calendar is a Halloween show and its "Rocky Horror Picture Show" shadowcast, a Waco Hippodrome tradition.

Wild Imaginings, Silent House

The Wild Imaginings theater company debuted its first musical this summer, a production of Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods," and it heads back to music this month with a concert staging of "West Side Story" Sept. 16-18.

It returns to original work, one of the company's missions, in October with its annual New Works Festival Oct. 13-16, held at Cultivate 7twelve. That festival will see the world debut of Amy Tofte's "Cardboard Castles Hung on Walls," the winner of Wild Imaginings' new play festival last spring, with Tofte expected to attend.

The company will present "The Thanksgiving Play," last read in its Contemporary Play Series, on Nov. 10-13.

Sutton said the uptick in Waco theater presentation over the last few years backs up his belief that more theater spurs more theater. "The more work we're all doing, the better for Waco. It's exciting," he said. "Good theater is something people love."

Silent House's fall features drama in the form of "Hedda Gabler," Henrik Ibsen's classic drama of a Norwegian woman in the late 19th century trapped by society and culture. It's a stark shift from the company's "Godspell," but the tonal changes are somewhat a point of pride for Silent House, which followed its production of Arthur Miller's serious "The Crucible" with the dark comedy "God of Carnage."

The company also will offer special needs workshops on Saturdays this fall at Mission Waco's Jubilee Theatre and a yet unannounced production planned for November.

Baylor, MCC

After a summer where several Baylor actors took part in local productions, Baylor Theatre's fall starts off Sept. 28 with the warm-hearted musical "Amélie," set in Paris and wearing charm on its arm with fantasy, puppetry and romance. "It's a funny and sweet and a love story," said Toten Beard.

The theater's next fall productions, however, will strike different moods and tones. An updating of the 1950s courtroom drama "12 Angry Men," now "Twelve Angry Jurors," offers yet another twist under the direction of Sam Henderson: It's set in contemporary Waco. It opens Oct. 26.

The theater's November play moves into the dramatic territory of grief and loss navigated through fantasy with "A Monster Calls," based on the Patrick Ness novel of the same name.

At McLennan Theatre at McLennan Community College, the fall season kicks off with dramatic comedy with its staging of "Steel Magnolias" Sept. 29-Oct. 2 with outright comedy in November with Ken Ludwig's "The Gods of Comedy," Nov. 17-20.

And, if productions from five theater companies isn't enough for the fall, a new professional theater company, Heart of Texas Children's Theatre, will make its debut with "How I Became a Pirate" Oct. 8-9 at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre.