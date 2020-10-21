Waco, Texas playwrights stage new works in virtual weekend

Trent Sutton, founder and director of the theater group Wild Imaginings, knows about staging work in unconventional spaces, having directed or acted in local productions at the Jubilee Theatre, Brotherwell Brewing and Common Grounds’ outdoor stage.

It’s no surprise, then, that he sees opportunity in the online format for this weekend’s “Epiphanies: A New Works Festival.” While COVID-19 measures such as social distancing and masking severely limit in-person stage productions these days, going online still lets actors act and audiences watch.

That’s important for playwrights who depend on hearing their work performed to fine tune it, as it’s being shaped for stage performance.

Wild Imaginings’ “Epiphanies” aims to do just that with staged readings of works by four Texas playwrights Friday and Saturday, with encouragement of fresh new drama the intended result.

The festival of new work, underwritten by a Creative Waco grant, will spotlight four writers whose pieces were chosen last spring for performance this fall. Plans for the latter changed due to community health measures to slow the spread of coronavirus and Sutton said this weekend’s festival came after some experimentation with video film and streaming.