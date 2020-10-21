 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco, Texas playwrights stage new works in virtual weekend
0 comments

Waco, Texas playwrights stage new works in virtual weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

Trent Sutton, founder and director of the theater group Wild Imaginings, knows about staging work in unconventional spaces, having directed or acted in local productions at the Jubilee Theatre, Brotherwell Brewing and Common Grounds’ outdoor stage.

It’s no surprise, then, that he sees opportunity in the online format for this weekend’s “Epiphanies: A New Works Festival.” While COVID-19 measures such as social distancing and masking severely limit in-person stage productions these days, going online still lets actors act and audiences watch.

That’s important for playwrights who depend on hearing their work performed to fine tune it, as it’s being shaped for stage performance.

Wild Imaginings’ “Epiphanies” aims to do just that with staged readings of works by four Texas playwrights Friday and Saturday, with encouragement of fresh new drama the intended result.

The festival of new work, underwritten by a Creative Waco grant, will spotlight four writers whose pieces were chosen last spring for performance this fall. Plans for the latter changed due to community health measures to slow the spread of coronavirus and Sutton said this weekend’s festival came after some experimentation with video film and streaming.

“We learned a lot. One attempt fell through completely. We learned to plan better, get the right people and give more time,” he said

The four playwrights selected for the festival — Waco writers Ashley Stramler and Trent Sanders, Austin’s Gursimrat Kaur and David Douglas from the Dallas-Fort Worth area — were able to discuss their works online with festival jurors, then had sufficient time to incorporate any critical advice.

A cast of three will do a stage reading of each work, with a director for each reading. “It’s something a little more performative than a Zoom meeting,” he said. What viewers will see are plays and subject matter that might not have appeared on local stages; in fact, the festival’s website cautions that none of the four plays are suggested for viewers 13 years or younger. “I’m excited to bring something entirely new to Waco,” Sutton said.

Ashley Stramler

Ashley Stramler

“Jesus and Valium”

Stramler is a native Wacoan who didn't start writing plays until she was 31 years old.

She describes "Jesus and Valium," her second completed script, as a hybrid of her experience as a Black woman in the South and a take on "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner" with parallels in the LGBTQ community.
Trent Sanders

Trent Sanders “Camelia” Sanders is presently a playwright in residence for Baylor University’s Institute for Oral History. He holds a degree in literature and criticism from the University of Kansas and in playwriting from the University of Tennessee. He spent a year in Romania working in theater on a Fulbright Scholarship. “Camelia,” the story of a Romanian woman pushing against communism while struggling with her faith, is drawn from his experience.
Gursimrat Kaur

Gursimrat Kaur “At the Battlefront” The Austin-based Kaur, presently a James A. Michener Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, has had plays developed or producted at the School of Arts Institute of Chicago, MOXIE Theatre, Curious Theatre Branch and Naatak. She’s a winner of the Allan Havis Playwriting Award at the University of California-San Diego and was recently named the 2019-2020 Core Apprentice at the Minneapolis-based Playwrights’ Center. “At The Battleground” concerns an American attorney working to save a Rohingya village in Myamar from destruction.
David Douglas

David Douglas “Purple-Eyed Teddy” Douglas founded and directs the Dallas-Fort Worth playwright organization Stage Writers. His plays often combine romance and mystery and have been read or produced at Imprint Theatreworks, FUSION Theatre Company, Sundown Collaborative Theatre, the Dallas One-Minute Play Festival and more. Flavored by film noir, “Purple-Eyed Teddy” was inspired by the enigmatic, laconic central character in the French film “Le Samourai.”

A $15 weekend pass allows viewing of all four plays, filmed in advance and livestreamed at the stated times: “Purple-Eyed Teddy” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, “At the Battlefront” at 8:30 p.m. Friday, “Camelia” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and “Jesus and Valium” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

A $20 premium pass adds “From Concept to Reality,” a 6:30 p.m. Thursday panel discussion on playwriting, featuring former Jubilee Theatre director Khira Hailey. The four playwrights also will discuss their plays at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are available at wildimaginingswaco.com/epiphanies.

“Epiphanies: A New Works Festival”

When, where: Online Friday and Saturday. "Purple-Eyed Teddy," 6:30 p.m. Friday. "At The Battlefront," 8:30 p.m. Friday. "Camelia," 6:30 p.m. Saturday. "Jesus and Valium," 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets: $15 for a weekend pass, $20 for a premium pass that includes a Thursday night panel discussion. Available at wildimaginingswaco.com/epiphanies.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert