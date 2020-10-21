Waco, Texas playwrights stage new works in virtual weekend

Trent Sutton, founder and director of the theater group Wild Imaginings, knows about staging work in unconventional spaces, having directed or acted in local productions at the Jubilee Theatre, Brotherwell Brewing and Common Grounds’ outdoor stage.
It’s no surprise, then, that he sees opportunity in the online format for this weekend’s “Epiphanies: A New Works Festival.” While COVID-19 measures such as social distancing and masking severely limit in-person stage productions these days, going online still lets actors act and audiences watch.
That’s important for playwrights who depend on hearing their work performed to fine tune it, as it’s being shaped for stage performance.
Wild Imaginings’ “Epiphanies” aims to do just that with staged readings of works by four Texas playwrights Friday and Saturday, with encouragement of fresh new drama the intended result.
The festival of new work, underwritten by a Creative Waco grant, will spotlight four writers whose pieces were chosen last spring for performance this fall. Plans for the latter changed due to community health measures to slow the spread of coronavirus and Sutton said this weekend’s festival came after some experimentation with video film and streaming.
“We learned a lot. One attempt fell through completely. We learned to plan better, get the right people and give more time,” he said
The four playwrights selected for the festival — Waco writers Ashley Stramler and Trent Sanders, Austin’s Gursimrat Kaur and David Douglas from the Dallas-Fort Worth area — were able to discuss their works online with festival jurors, then had sufficient time to incorporate any critical advice.
A cast of three will do a stage reading of each work, with a director for each reading. “It’s something a little more performative than a Zoom meeting,” he said. What viewers will see are plays and subject matter that might not have appeared on local stages; in fact, the festival’s website cautions that none of the four plays are suggested for viewers 13 years or younger. “I’m excited to bring something entirely new to Waco,” Sutton said.
A $15 weekend pass allows viewing of all four plays, filmed in advance and livestreamed at the stated times: “Purple-Eyed Teddy” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, “At the Battlefront” at 8:30 p.m. Friday, “Camelia” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and “Jesus and Valium” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
A $20 premium pass adds “From Concept to Reality,” a 6:30 p.m. Thursday panel discussion on playwriting, featuring former Jubilee Theatre director Khira Hailey. The four playwrights also will discuss their plays at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are available at wildimaginingswaco.com/epiphanies.
