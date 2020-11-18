Waco theaters finding the magic again with comedy, music this weekend

The full title of McLennan Theatre’s production of Matt Cox's “Puffs” tips its hand on what it’s about: “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”

For anyone who grew up in the 1990s and 2000s, or were parents during that time, “school of magic” likely triggers thoughts of Harry Potter, the English schoolkid who discovers he’s really a wizard with a major destiny ahead of him and his magical training. And if “Puffs” brought thoughts of one of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’s four student houses, then points to Hufflepuff.

But just as the major villain of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter epic was He Who Must Not Be Named, any overt references to He Whose Copyright Is Protected From Commercial Infringement are similarly euphemised or danced about. Instead, the action concerns three friends — the somewhat nerdy Wayne Hopkins (Garland Petterson) from New Mexico and his fellow Puffs Oliver Rivers (William Lee Brown) and Megan Jones (Ash Meador) — at a “certain school of magic” with three houses, the Puffs, the Snakes and the Braves.