Waco's climate crisis art show expands online

A local art exhibit focused on the global threat of climate change turns five years old this year with an online-only showing.

The fifth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, with more than 100 entries from local artists ranging from professionals to primary school students, is up for viewing at climatecrisisartexhibit.org and will remain up at least through March.

Show organizer Alan Northcutt said the latest exhibit shows increased involvement from last year's online exhibition, with 110 entries compared to some 70 and first-time representation from five local schools and two colleges.

"The whole goal of this is to increase awareness of the climate crisis and to increase conversation about it," he said."This should be a topic at the top of our agenda."

The online exhibit, sponsored by Waco Friends of the Climate, also has an "Act Now" page with suggestions of actions that people can take now to start mitigating the effects of global temperatures rising due to increasing greenhouse gases.