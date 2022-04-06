Waco's eclectic weekend: Comic Con, ventriloquism, Sondheim and more

Spring brings out the entertainment options in Waco, but while most weekends have familiar offerings of music, plays and outdoor activities, some are dotted with new or one-of-a-kind events.

That’s the case this weekend, where musical theater buffs, comics fans and cosplayers, gardeners and comedy audiences can tell their friends and neighbors that life in Waco isn’t beige.

Sondheim Tribute, 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $13, available online at wacocivictheatre.com or at the box office.

Waco Civic Theatre performers and supporters initially planned to recognize the life and music of Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim in January after the theater icon’s death in December, but a COVID-19 omicron surge postponed that.

Conditions are better now and the planned tribute will go on with 15 performers singing some 22 Sondheim numbers from such musicals as “West Side Story,” “Company,” “Into The Woods,” “Gypsy” and more. Pianist Chad Houk will provide live accompaniment for soloists, duetists and at least one ensemble. WCT fans will recognize some familiar faces as well as performers from the recent “Bright Star” and next month’s “The Music Man.”

Central Texas Comic Con, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, The Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.; $30 adults and $10 ages 8 and under for both days, or $20 Saturday, $15 Sunday, $85 VIP pass, available online at ctxcomiccon.com.

The Central Texas Comic Con makes its debut at the Extraco Events Center’s new Base facility this weekend with a mix of celebrity appearances, vendors, cosplay contests, panel discussions and a Yu-Gi-Oh tournament over a two-day run.

Featured guests include actors David Ankrum, Karan Ashley and Austin St. John as well as voice actors Adam McArthur and Eric Vale.

Ventriloquist Todd Oliver, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $20 and $15.

Most of the characters that ventriloquist Todd Oliver interacts with have minds of their own and some of them — his dogs Irving and Lucy — have separate bodies, too. Oliver comes to Waco after years of drawing crowds in Branson, Missouri, and Nashville, Tennessee.

A 2012 Top 4 finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” Oliver also has performed on “The Today Show,” “The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson,” “Late Show with David Letterman” and on a few episodes of “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Rooms in Bloom, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; free.

Historic Waco Foundation’s East Terrace home will host a plant sale, gardening advice, family activities, a silent auction on Saturday and a small history exhibit in its new event “Rooms in Bloom.”

Members from the Master Gardeners and Succulent Society gardening groups will be on hand to answer questions and offer growing advice.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.