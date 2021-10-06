Waco's 'Epiphanies' festival blends staging, readings of new playwrights

A coronavirus pause for local stages last year proved a surprisingly fertile time for the Wild Imaginings theater company with seeds planted during the company’s online new play festival blossoming this weekend into a three-day event encompassing play readings and two staged performances.

“Epiphanies,” a festival meant to stimulate and encourage new playwrights, will present readings of four plays bookended with two performances of last year’s winning play, “Jesus and Valium,” all at downtown art space Cultivate 7twelve.

Founder and director Trent Sutton said the premiere of last year’s festival, held with Zoomed online performances, was enough of a hit that it merited expansion in its second year. The festival received 60 submissions last spring, which were winnowed to the top eight. That number was narrowed to four after a series of table readings, with Waco actors employed to read the winning scripts in this weekend’s festival.

Also expanded was last year’s winning entry, “Jesus and Valium,” which was transformed by a team of Waco writers into a full production at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday. That play features characters struggling with sexual identity at odds with the culture around them, but with a twist. “The concept is a flipped reality where queerness is the norm in society,” Sutton explained.