Taking advantage of the time one has is a major theme in the 1994 musical "Rent," and timing shapes the relevance of this weekend's production of the musical by the Wild Imaginings theater company.

Many remember the musical for characters struggling with HIV/AIDS, or their sexuality, but director Trent Sutton said it also raises the question of affordable housing at a time of rising rents and declining income.

"As a queer theater artist, it's an important story and has something to say to Waco for a lot of reasons," he said. "It's about the AIDS crisis, but even more about housing. It's about people who aren't sure where they're going to go."

Sutton pointed out his company will perform the musical at downtown's Texas Music Cafe, located several blocks from the former location of the Oak Lodge Motor Inn, which provided low-rent shelter for the housing insecure before it was purchased and razed for condos and loft apartments.

Also intentional was the small confines of the Texas Music Cafe, which puts actors in close proximity to the audience and heightens the emotional impact. "It's an intimate show. It deals with friends, loss and tragedy," he said.

Playwrights and composer Jonathan Larson famously modeled his work as a rock musical inspired by Puccini's "La Boheme," its 19th-century Paris setting and penniless bohemians translated into 1990s New York City and a mix of scrappy creatives trying to survive poverty, AIDS and drugs.

Larson died before the play's original run and didn't get to see his musical go on to win a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize in addition to becoming one of Broadway's most popular musicals of the late 20th century. It also proved an important steppingstone in the careers of actors Idina Menzel, Jesse L. Martin, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp.

"Rent" follows a handful of friends, former partners and acquaintances whose paths cross, divide and overlap in a low-rent East Village apartment during a holiday season in the late 1980s. Fledgling filmmaker Mark Cohen (Jake Page) and his struggling musician roommate Roger Davis (Caleb Howard) scheme how to stay in their place without paying rent to landlord Benny Coffin (Jeffrey Vitarius), a former roommate.

Gay professor Tom Collins (Jared Guidry), like attorney Joanne Jefferson (Kalyssa Smith), were former roommates with Mark and Roger, but are on separate paths. Jefferson is the girlfriend of Maureen Johnson, a performing artist set to protest local housing evictions, while Collins has AIDS and is in love with Angel Dumott Schunard (Keyshaun Hollie), who also has AIDS and performs in drag. Exotic dancer Mimi Marquez (Breshena Crosby) lives downstairs and is in love with Roger as both navigate being HIV-positive.

The character of Angel takes on additional significance these days given current Republican efforts in multiple states to ban or restrict drag shows, Sutton noted. "Truly, the purest of souls onstage is a drag queen," he said.

The 13-member cast will sing to recorded tracks and will play on a minimal set. Howard and Smith return from Wild Imaginings' last musical, "Into the Woods."

The company director said the proximity of actors to audience will heighten the human connections that "Rent" celebrates. "I feel like this is a story that is contemporary to the people in our city. It's important to recognize the humanity of 'Rent,'" he said.