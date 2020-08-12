Waco's screen scene: Streaming media may change local arts experience

“There are so many things to learn and the best way to learn is to do them,” she said. And while livestreamed audiences may not provide an in-person presence for Baylor actors, they may include viewers once separated by geography: theater alumni and parents.

COVID-19’s impact on theater will lead to more focus on productions with small casts, new works written for Zoom and other online platforms and outdoor staging. The latter may see Baylor Theatre and the Mayborn Museum collaborate on productions staged at the Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village, Toten Beard added.

The fall is somewhat fluid for McLennan Theatre, but streaming of some audience-less productions is a possibility, said MCC theater instructor Kelly Parker. The theater will have to make sure its performance rights clear any video recording or streaming video and an original adaptation of “Tristan and Isolde” planned for October may provide an opportunity.

Like Toten Beard, Parker sees streaming video as part of theater in the future and a necessary part of student training. “This will be a facet of what we do from now on, though probably a niche,” he said.