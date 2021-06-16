Waco's stages bring Shakespeare, Billie Holiday, Tennessee Williams to life with weekend productions

Waco theaters will let the work and their actors do the talking this weekend, but it’s almost like Welcome Back Weekend with four productions on the stage and one online following a different and distanced 2020.

Not only are in-person audiences back for four of the productions, but there’s variety in the offerings as well: a one-woman musical, Shakespeare in the (Indian Spring) Park, a streaming one-man drama and a new company debuting with a Tennessee Williams classic.

Welcome back.

Here’s what’s onstage this weekend. Some COVID-19 protocols such as audience masking, online ticketing and capacity limits are still in effect, so check with the venue before coming out to the performances.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $15, available online at ci.ovationtix.com/35622.

Tyrha Lindsey-Warren, who plays and sings the part of jazz vocalist Billie Holiday in the Waco Civic Theatre production, is quick to say that she won’t be trying to replicate Holiday’s signature style. “I don’t sound like Billie Holiday. I can’t do that. I’m paying homage to her — and I will still sound good,” she said with a laugh.