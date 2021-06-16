Waco's summer entertainment: Fireworks, film fest, new Magnolia concert series

A summer entertainment calendar that had little more than blank squares last year is filling up with concerts, plays, musicals, comedy, film and more.

It's more than a return to a summer routine, either, with venues bringing in acts that once bypassed Waco. Last month saw The Backyard host Nelly, which sold out within 12 hours, followed by a full house for rapper Lil Jon and an even faster sellout for Snoop Dogg, whose July 5 DJ set sold all its tickets within two hours.

Upcoming months at The Backyard will see Ray Wylie Hubbard (July 10), Bowling For Soup (July 15), Shinyribs (July 17), Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen (July 22) and Uncle Kracker (Sept. 10).

The Waco Hippodrome Theatre stage also is warming up for live performances with new acts joining the return of many of those who postponed their Waco shows during the pandemic. Upcoming acts include Doug Stone (June 25), Beatlemania 64 (July 10), Gene Watson (July 29), Ben and Noel Haggard (Aug. 7), Gatlin Brothers (Aug. 19), Wynonna Judd (Aug. 20), Dailey and Vincent (Aug. 27) and Steve Wariner (Sept. 11).