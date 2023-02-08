Songs drawn from the repertoire of gospel great Mahalia Jackson drive the story with vocal talent supplying the energy in the Waco Civic Theatre’s production “How I Got Over,” which opens a four-performance run on Thursday.

Jackson’s story also provides a through-line in the musical, but it’s the music and emotion that’s the takeaway, which features roughly a dozen singers from the Waco Community Choir.

For those who grew up listening to Jackson, America’s best-known gospel singer of the 20th century, “How I Got Over” may feel like home — or, rather, home church.

“It’s the music of our forefathers and mothers, early urban gospel music,” explained Waco Community Choir director Thomas Brooks, who serves as the production’s choral director and sings in the show. “My grandmother was a Mahalia Jackson fan. She had one album in her whole life and that was a Mahalia Jackson one,” he laughed.

The community choir that Brooks leads sings a more contemporary gospel, but members know many of the musical’s hymns and songs from their own experience with numbers such as “Let the Church Roll On,” “Amazing Grace,” “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” and the musical’s title, “How I Got Over.”

Director Eric Shephard said the musical suggests a country church service from the 1960s and ’70s led by a preacher (Robert Cummings Jr.), choir and soloists with commentary from a narrator.

Songs will bring back the days when numbers by Thomas A. Dorsey and Albertina Walker mixed with church standards, though Shephard said non-churchgoers won’t feel left out. “The people in this show are incredibly talented,” he said.

While the African Methodist Episcopal, Baptist and Church of God in Christ denominations all have long church music and gospel traditions of their own, “How I Got Over” feels more like a well-represented songbook in its music selections.

Joining choral director Brooks are Brandon Baggett as music director and Adia Richardson as choreographer with featured soloists Quan Boggess, Brooks, Trenia Cooper, Beverly Haynes, Ruth Patterson and Brenda Shelton. A small combo on piano, keyboards, bass and drums provides instrumental support.

The 90-minute show is staged in the round, which Brooks admitted has been different for a choir accustomed to singing out from one side of a stage. “For some of us, it’s been a big change,” he laughed.

Shephard noted, however, that the interaction between singer and listener, often with clapping and verbal affirmation, connects what’s onstage with the audience regardless of direction.

“How I Got Over” runs for only one weekend, unlike most WCT productions, and while it’s not a church service, it may warm some up for Sunday morning.

“It’s fun to go back and revisit that era in music. The music is really great. I think it will take people back,” Brooks noted. “It feels like the church of our childhood, where you had to raise the windows and put the box fans in when it got hot.”