WCT's "Fireflies" flickers for one-weekend run

In a pandemic-altered season that forced experimentation in performances and platforms, the Waco Civic Theatre will close out its spring with a live production and a twist.

The production is the Matthew Barber romance “Fireflies,” scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at the theater. The twist is a second cast that will take the play to local assisted living centers.

WCT director Eric Shephard said the twin casts are part of an effort to expand the theater’s audience as it begins to return to live performances. Both casts are vaccinated and perform without masks, but with distancing between stage and audiences.

The romance focuses on Eleanor (Laura Meier-Marx/AliceAnne Brunn), a retired school teacher in a small Texas town, who may have been a teacher of most of their residents at one time or another. Enter a repairman named Abel (Kevin King/Win Emmons III) who offers to fix the hole in her roof. The two bump heads at first, but start to warm toward each other, enough to trigger alarm bells for Eleanor’s chatty friend Grace (Cathy Hawes/Wanda Gunther). As Eleanor dithers on whether she should be open to change in her life, the town’s policeman Eugene (Tyler Christensen/Micah Key) provides some important information about Abel.