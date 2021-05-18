WCT's "Fireflies" flickers for one-weekend run

In a pandemic-altered season that forced experimentation in performances and platforms, the Waco Civic Theatre will close out its spring with a live production and a twist.
The production is the Matthew Barber romance “Fireflies,” scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at the theater. The twist is a second cast that will take the play to local assisted living centers.
WCT director Eric Shephard said the twin casts are part of an effort to expand the theater’s audience as it begins to return to live performances. Both casts are vaccinated and perform without masks, but with distancing between stage and audiences.
The romance focuses on Eleanor (Laura Meier-Marx/AliceAnne Brunn), a retired school teacher in a small Texas town, who may have been a teacher of most of their residents at one time or another. Enter a repairman named Abel (Kevin King/Win Emmons III) who offers to fix the hole in her roof. The two bump heads at first, but start to warm toward each other, enough to trigger alarm bells for Eleanor’s chatty friend Grace (Cathy Hawes/Wanda Gunther). As Eleanor dithers on whether she should be open to change in her life, the town’s policeman Eugene (Tyler Christensen/Micah Key) provides some important information about Abel.
“It’s a funny play,” said Shephard. “If ‘On Golden Pond’ and ‘Steel Magnolias’ had a child, it would be this.” The show’s sweet tone, positivity and message that it’s never too late in life to change makes it an audience pleaser, he added.
Advance tickets will be sold online only with the theater limited to 50% occupancy. Audience members also are asked to wear masks.
WCT will follow up on this weekend’s production with one that taps the other end of the spectrum, the rock operetta “Lizzie” whose music, tone and subject matter — Lizzie Borden of gory “40 Whacks” fame — have it slotted for 10 p.m. performances on May 28 and 29.
Audiences for Thursday’s opening night of “Fireflies” will hear the announcement of the WCT’s upcoming, in-person 2021-22 season. It starts with the musical “Little Women” and closes with another musical, “The Music Man,” in May 2022. In between will be the romantic comedy “Outside Mullingar,” the Johnny Cash tribute “Ring of Fire,” the one-man show “Thurgood” in February 2022 and bluegrass musical “Bright Star” in March.