Fences make good neighbors, wrote the poet Robert Frost, unless it turns out the property line runs through your neighbor's garden.

A backyard border crisis flares into laughs — for the audience, at least — in Karen Zacarias' "Native Gardens," which opens a two-weekend run at the Waco Civic Theatre on Friday.

Director Phillip Diaz found the four-actor play a chance to work again with the WCT and explore a little family heritage in the process.

Couple Pablo and Tania Del Valle (Joey Tamayo and Casandra Simon, with Andrea Kosar the second weekend) have just moved into a neighborhood and found friendly neighbors in the Butleys, Frank and Virginia (Jonathan Spear and Becky Fox). They're retired and established; the Del Valles are moving up their career ladders, Pablo as an attorney on his way to a partnership, Tania as a doctoral candidate and expecting the couple's first child.

In preparing to build a fence before a backyard party for Pablo's law firm, the Del Valles find their assumed property line is actually wrong: the true line runs a few feet into the Butleys' yard.

Through Frank's prize-winning vegetable garden.

The spiraling conflict over a two-foot-wide strip of contested ground is the sort of set-up tailored made for a television situation comedy and that's how Diaz intends to play it in the WCT's theater-in-the-round stage.

As the neighbors feud over property represented by a planter box and a chicken-wire fence section, actors not in the scene kill time on stage edge. Set hands or camera crew appear to do their work and the theater's video screens above the stage flash applause cues for the audience with canned laughter accompanying their responses.

Diaz said the sitcom framing, aided by Piper McDonald's set design, steers viewers away from reality and into imagination.

With a young Hispanic couple and older Anglo couple facing off over land rights, it's clear Zacarias is using her play as a metaphor for immigration and the controversy over the United States' border with Mexico.

It's a chance for Diaz, the son of Mexican American parents, one born in Mexico and the other a native Austinite, to play with issues and attitudes he never paid much attention to when growing up. He added, however, that it's not a heavy-handed message play.

"At its heart of hearts, it's a comedy," he said.

Cue the laughter.