Wild Imaginings founder writes rom-com for downtown dinner theater

Saturday night finds Wild Imaginings founder Trent Sutton doing something familiar and new, familiar in the sense of intimate theater played in non-theatrical settings and new in the sense of, well, a new play that he wrote.

Sutton will join actress Mackenzie Nelson in the two-person romantic comedy “You Can Never Have Too Many,” staged Saturday night as a dinner theater at downtown art space Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Neighboring Portofino’s of Waco Italian restaurant will cater the evening’s meal. Tickets are $50 per person, $85 per couple, and available through Cultivate 7twelve and online.

It’s the first dinner theater for the Waco company created to champion new and different work and a different genre than other stage pieces that Sutton has written. “It’s the kind of theater I like best: two people onstage captivating an audience,” he said.

His play, directed by Wild Imaginings colleague Jamie Pecina, concerns a newlywed couple (Sutton and Nelson) together in their first apartment, then later as they’re unpacking gifts after a housewarming party. “In classic rom-com fashion, things start to get out of control,” he said.