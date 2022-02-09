Wild Imaginings founder writes rom-com for downtown dinner theater

Saturday night finds Wild Imaginings founder Trent Sutton doing something familiar and new, familiar in the sense of intimate theater played in non-theatrical settings and new in the sense of, well, a new play that he wrote.
Sutton will join actress Mackenzie Nelson in the two-person romantic comedy “You Can Never Have Too Many,” staged Saturday night as a dinner theater at downtown art space Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Neighboring Portofino’s of Waco Italian restaurant will cater the evening’s meal. Tickets are $50 per person, $85 per couple, and available through Cultivate 7twelve and online.
It’s the first dinner theater for the Waco company created to champion new and different work and a different genre than other stage pieces that Sutton has written. “It’s the kind of theater I like best: two people onstage captivating an audience,” he said.
His play, directed by Wild Imaginings colleague Jamie Pecina, concerns a newlywed couple (Sutton and Nelson) together in their first apartment, then later as they’re unpacking gifts after a housewarming party. “In classic rom-com fashion, things start to get out of control,” he said.
The work is the latest from Sutton, who co-authored “Jesus and Valium” presented this fall, and the adaptation of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” told from the ghosts’ viewpoint, staged in the Stratton Building in December.
It continues a busy February for the Waco company, which started the month with a reading of “Topdog/Underdog” followed by a March 1 reading of “A Feminine Ending,” both part of Wild Imaginings’ monthly play reading series at Rogue Media Studios.
In between, Sutton will join Jubilee Theatre director Ramad Carter in co-directing Jackie Sibblies Drury’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fairview” at the Jubilee Theatre.
Wild Imaginings will tackle its first musical in April with its production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” with its annual Epiphanies New Works Festival starting in late spring.
While the COVID-19 pandemic forced the young company to go online for much of last year, it’s found that experience expanded and strengthened the new-work company and its audiences, too, its director said. “We’ve got the momentum to do the work,” Sutton said, reporting a large amount of interest in the musical’s auditions earlier this week. The company will kick off its 2022-23 season this summer with a Shakespeare in the Park production of “Romeo and Juliet.”