William Lee Martin brings comedy for the holidays in Hippodrome show

For those who find the holidays a time of tiring shopping, schedules choked with family, school and church events, and obligatory visits to parents, stepparents and exes aplenty, comic William Lee Martin knows your pain and wants you to laugh about it.

The Fort Worth-based Martin returns to the Waco Hippodrome Saturday night with “The Return of the Nutcracker,” an updated version of his popular “The Nutcracker” but in a new format and featuring the support of three fellow comedians.

The jokes and humor are still there, but in a different package, he explained in a recent phone interview. “It’s got a Dean Martin kind of feel,” he said, referring to the popular singer and actor of the 1950s and ’60s, who translated his Vegas show into a television variety series that ran from 1965 to 1974. “It’s a throwback to the 1970s variety show. It’s got sketch comedy, music and costume changes.”

Joining Martin are comics M.J. Moody, Barry Laminack and singer/songwriter J.D. Monson, who serves as the show’s music director. He’s also a collaborator on songs like “I Wanna Stay Home for Christmas,” in which the singer confesses all he wants for the holiday is to stay home and watch football. Martin said the inspiration for that song came from experiences like his son-in-law, who, thanks to divorces and stepfamilies, estimates he has eight Christmas celebrations to attend each year.

The “Nutcracker” of Martin’s original Christmas show also came from personal experience: the vasectomy his wife wanted for him as her Christmas wish. Created three years ago, that show, “The Nutcracker: A Christmas Show Based on my Vasectomy,” still streams on Amazon Prime and Apple+.

Its online success, and Saturday’s Hippodrome show, reflect in part what has happened to Martin’s career in recent years. After more than 20 years in comedy, performing under his childhood nickname Cowboy Bill and teamed with fellow Fort Worth comic Chad Prather as one of the “Kings of Cowtown,” Martin decided to step away from the blue humor and adult language of his past routines.

He released two specials in late 2019, “Standing in the Middle” and “The Nutcracker.” The pandemic hit three months later, forcing him to do more online than in-person and in the process exposing him to a larger audience eager for entertainment during COVID-19 lockdowns.

His social media following has mushroomed in recent years, going from about 40,000 followers to more than 600,000 on Facebook and nearly a half million on TikTok. Most of those don’t know him from his Cowboy Bill days, he said.

He’s recognized in airports and at restaurants, and Martin’s now at two places in his career that a comic had advised him years ago might take years to achieve: He’s found his comic voice and he doesn’t have to chase audiences.

“I loved my time in the comedy clubs, but it’s a catfight to get into them,” he said.

His Waco show Saturday night is part of a string of nine theater shows before a holiday break and the new year that follows that’s predominantly theater shows on Friday and Saturday nights, leaving him time to get home on Sundays for several days with family.

His comedic subjects still are meant more for grown-up audiences than families — he recommends parents get a babysitter so they can come to the show and enjoy themselves — but his bottom line is entertainment. “We have fun,” he summed up.