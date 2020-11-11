Young urbanites yearn for connections in Baylor's livestreamed ‘Ordinary Days’

The Adam Gwon musical “Ordinary Days” takes place in a contemporary New York City, but in its story of four characters searching for connection, its emotional location feels closer to home.

That universal feeling of an ordinary longing made it an appropriate choice for a fall theater season, if not a year, distanced by COVID-19, said director Lauren Weber, a Baylor University lecturer in musical theater voice.

“In 2020, we all feel this lack of connection, the desire to be heard, the desire to be known,” she said.

“Ordinary Days” also fit the bill for an extraordinary time of new stage protocols to minimize the spread of the coronavirus causing COVID-19: a small company, double-cast to cover any actor quarantine; a performance filmed for livestreaming; a live audience of no more than 35 people; piano accompaniment rather than an instrumental ensemble; and rehearsals conducted largely online or masked in-person.

A week before the filming of scenes where characters share the same stage space, Weber said with a laugh, “I just saw my actors’ faces last night for the first time.” Baylor Theatre’s COVID-19 measures required students to test negative for the coronavirus, then stay isolated for the three days of filming.