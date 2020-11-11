Young urbanites yearn for connections in Baylor's livestreamed ‘Ordinary Days’

The Adam Gwon musical “Ordinary Days” takes place in a contemporary New York City, but in its story of four characters searching for connection, its emotional location feels closer to home.
That universal feeling of an ordinary longing made it an appropriate choice for a fall theater season, if not a year, distanced by COVID-19, said director Lauren Weber, a Baylor University lecturer in musical theater voice.
“In 2020, we all feel this lack of connection, the desire to be heard, the desire to be known,” she said.
“Ordinary Days” also fit the bill for an extraordinary time of new stage protocols to minimize the spread of the coronavirus causing COVID-19: a small company, double-cast to cover any actor quarantine; a performance filmed for livestreaming; a live audience of no more than 35 people; piano accompaniment rather than an instrumental ensemble; and rehearsals conducted largely online or masked in-person.
A week before the filming of scenes where characters share the same stage space, Weber said with a laugh, “I just saw my actors’ faces last night for the first time.” Baylor Theatre’s COVID-19 measures required students to test negative for the coronavirus, then stay isolated for the three days of filming.
Yearning for personal connection? The Baylor company can relate.
“Ordinary Days” follows four young adults in New York City — graduate student Deb (Meredith Marcum, Katherine Richard), ambitious artist Warren (Daniel Merry, Colin Beaton) and a couple moving in together, Claire (Ali Brady, Sanders Markham) and Jason (Joshua Bates, Jarrod Wells).
Each is struggling in some way with finding a place in career, relationship or life. In the course of chance encounters and unexpected turns in life, they come to discover meaning in their ordinary days.
Gwon, one of musical theater’s new voices and known for such works as “Scotland, PA,” “String” and “Cake Off,” tells his story largely through the show’s 21 songs. “It’s almost like a song cycle,” said Weber. Like Baylor Theatre’s previous musical production, “[title of show],” a pianist (Marissa Carlson) accompanies the actors, who perform before a small, screened audience of about 35 people. Assisting Weber as associate music director is Tevae Shoels.
Weber, seen locally as a lead in the Waco Civic Theatre production “Always, Patsy Cline” and Jubilee Theatre’s “The Last Five Years,” directed WCT’s “Wizard of Oz” and led the music direction for “Spring Awakening.” While “Ordinary Days” featured a small cast and minimal sets, staging it for the camera meant new adjustments, including more detail in actors’ placement and sight lines. “I’ve never been so specific in my direction,” she said.
“Ordinary Days,” which contains some mature language, will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with tickets and access through baylor.edu/theatre and the Calendar tab or by calling the Baylor Theatre box office at 710-1865. Tickets are $15, $10 for those with a Baylor ID, military personnel or senior adults.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!