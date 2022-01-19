Youth look at life, death in WCT's 'Tuck Everlasting'

The COVID-19 pandemic had little to do with the choice of “Tuck Everlasting” as the upcoming production of the Waco Civic Theatre’s youth theater, but it’s hard not to think it gives a different context for its story of living without death.
The Chris Miller musical adapts Natalie Babbitt’s popular 1975 young adult novel of the same title about a girl in rural New Hampshire in the 1880s who encounters a family that hasn’t aged in a century.
While the play has given director Krystal Marshall and a cast of about 30 young actors plenty to chew on and discuss, she liked its music, cast size and juicy roles for some of the WCT’s youth theater performers. Looking for a musical to start the year as a change of pace, she quickly agreed when offered the musical as an option. “It’s got good, beautiful music and a lovely story,” she said.
The story involves 10-year-old Winnie Foster (Maci White), who’s exploring the woods around her home when she meets a boy about her age named Jesse Tuck (Will Stimson). He blocks her from drinking from a spring and his family — father Angus (Caleb Rinehart), mother Mae (Magdalyn Key) and brother Miles (Zach Taylor) — spirit her away to their home.
It turns out they drank from that spring more than 100 years earlier and it made them immortal. Their attempt to keep the spring’s secret gets complicated by a Man in the Yellow Suit (Colton Bosang), who sees a way to get rich, and Winnie soon faces decisions on love, living forever and sacrifice.
Interest in the youth musical proved high, with 56 young people auditioning for roles, the director said. She ended up casting 30, but was able to augment the play’s ensembles of townspeople and carnival workers. The musical also had room for choreography and cast members Gentry Stanfield, Ainsley Kennedy and Millie Cherry created the musical’s dances and movement.
Marshall also brought in Shane Cearnal for fight choreography to give the production’s action scenes a touch of realism. Melissa Lohr provided musical direction and the cast will sing accompanied by recorded tracks.
Interest in the youth musical wasn’t limited to the actors as ticket sales led the theater to add a Saturday matinee to its original run. Performances of “Tuck Everlasting” will run at 7 p.m. Jan. 27-29 and 2 p.m. Jan. 29 and 30.