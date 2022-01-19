Youth look at life, death in WCT's 'Tuck Everlasting'

The COVID-19 pandemic had little to do with the choice of “Tuck Everlasting” as the upcoming production of the Waco Civic Theatre’s youth theater, but it’s hard not to think it gives a different context for its story of living without death.

The Chris Miller musical adapts Natalie Babbitt’s popular 1975 young adult novel of the same title about a girl in rural New Hampshire in the 1880s who encounters a family that hasn’t aged in a century.

While the play has given director Krystal Marshall and a cast of about 30 young actors plenty to chew on and discuss, she liked its music, cast size and juicy roles for some of the WCT’s youth theater performers. Looking for a musical to start the year as a change of pace, she quickly agreed when offered the musical as an option. “It’s got good, beautiful music and a lovely story,” she said.

The story involves 10-year-old Winnie Foster (Maci White), who’s exploring the woods around her home when she meets a boy about her age named Jesse Tuck (Will Stimson). He blocks her from drinking from a spring and his family — father Angus (Caleb Rinehart), mother Mae (Magdalyn Key) and brother Miles (Zach Taylor) — spirit her away to their home.