Youth productions expand Waco Civic Theatre's 2022-23 season

The Waco Civic Theatre will lean into family-friendly programming in a big way this summer with four productions between its youth camps and summer main stage musical to kick off the theater's 2022-23 season.

The season announced on the opening night of "Bright Star" last week features five productions and two holiday shows that are WCT standards.

Three productions are left in the WCT's spring, all with music involved: the second and final weekend of the musical "Bright Star" this weekend; a tribute concert to Stephen Sondheim on April 9; and "The Music Man" for three weekends in May.

Summer begins the community theater's performance season and this year its youth summer camps and a musical theater workshop will multiply the family productions. June will feature "The Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon," presented in June by the camp for 6- to 14-year-olds, and "Legally Blonde Jr.," a musical theater workshop production for ages 8 to 18 years old. "Cinderella" arrives in mid-July with "Into the Woods Jr." Aug. 11-14.

In addition to the camps and workshops held at the theater facility, WCT will lead four summer youth theater camps at Waco Independent School District campuses.

The community theater's regular 2022-23 season will feature:

"Light in the Piazza," about a woman, her daughter and an Italian vacation that may change their lives, Sept. 23-25 and Sept. 29-Oct. 2;

"Silent Sky," Lauren Gunderson's play about largely unknown 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 3-6;

"How I Got Over," a gospel music-flavored play, Feb. 9-12, 2023;

"Native Gardens," Karen Zacarias' play about two neighboring families whose gardens lead to a turf dispute, March 24-26 and March 30-April 2;

"Escape to Margaritaville," a jukebox musical with songs by Jimmy Buffett, May 5-7, 11-14 and 18-21.

In the middle of the season are two holiday traditions: "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," Dec. 1-4, and "The Most Wonderful Show Of The Year," Dec. 15-18.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.