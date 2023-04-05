Baylor University English professor Greg Garrett returns to fiction writing in his new book “Bastille Day,” his fifth novel, but that doesn’t mean it’s no less an effort in truth-finding as his nonfiction books.

It’s merely that fiction provides a different territory to explore issues of mind and heart. It’s also a way to point at untidy answers that don’t neatly fit in boxes. “It’s a big novel about big issues: politics and prejudice and faith,” Garrett explained. “It’s a book that lands hard on faith, hope and love, which we need.”

The Austin-based Garrett, whose duties as canon theologian for the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity take him to Paris on a regular basis, drew on his experiences in France for his novel. It’s titled for the French holiday celebrating the storming of the Paris prison the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a major step toward French independence.

Garrett will talk about his book with Baylor history professor and author Beth Allison Barr at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe in a free public discussion and book signing. Barr, who has a new book in the works titled “Becoming the Pastor’s Wife,” set for a 2024 release, is a colleague and collaborator who has participated with Garrett in his “Racism and the White Church” conferences at Truett Seminary.

“Bastille Day,” his first novel since 2013’s “The Prodigal” with Brennan Manning, revisits a familiar theme in Garrett’s novels and one he confesses he’s struggled with personally: healing from brokenness and moving forward.

Its protagonist, television journalist Calvin Jones, is covering the Iraq War when he breaks under the impact of two deaths, one of his Iraqi driver, the other of his abusive father. He leaves for less stressful, less visible work for a Dallas television station, but years later a friend and news producer lures him to France to cover terrorism. While in Paris, he meets and falls for Nadia al-Dosari, a young Saudi woman torn by her impending arranged marriage and an end to the life she has known in Paris.

Then an Islamic terrorist kills 86 people and injures more than 400 in Nice, France, on Bastille Day 2016, traumatizing the country and rekindling cultural and religious conflict. Covering the attacks triggers ghosts from Jones’ past, awakening prejudices that threaten his hope of a relationship with Nadia.

A story with multiracial, multicultural and multifaith dimensions can present minefields for a novelist to navigate, Garrett admitted, but he embraced the challenge. “I’m at a stage where I should be trying bigger things,” he said. “The big thing I wrestled with was there are so many opportunities for despair, the entrenchment we’re seeing culturally, religiously, politically. I wanted to think about that possibility of hope.”

In Jones’ issues with his father and broken relationships, the author returns to themes in his past novels and his own life. The character of Nadia was inspired by a haunting encounter Garrett had with a Muslim student named Nadia, devastated at an arranged marriage that would take her to a life she did not want. “She told me, ‘If I go back, I will be lost forever,’” the author recalled.

While “Bastille Day” points to hope, it’s not like that found in a Hollywood ending, said Garrett, whose career has involved years of teaching screenplay writing and analyzing film. “It ends the way it has to end,” he said.

Garrett’s novel won’t have the extensive promotional tour he had for his 2002 novel “Free Bird,” which tallied some 90 author appearances and book signings across the country. Thursday’s Fabled Bookshop appearance is one of several scheduled for “Bastille Day,” possibly including one in Paris, but more emphasis will be put on social media, he said.

The author has a second major release later this year, his book “The Gospel According to James Baldwin,” whose subtitle captures its gist: “What America’s Greatest Prophet Can Teach Us About Life, Love, and Identity.” The Baylor professor also continues his work on “Racial Mythologies” for Oxford University Press, part of a project examining the flawed and destructive stories of race that stain American culture. A $488,000 Eula Mae & John Baugh Foundation grant underwrites that project; the foundation also supports the three-year conference series on “Racism and the White Church” at Baylor’s Truett Seminary that Garrett directs.

At a time when collegiate discussions on race are triggering pushback in some states, with legislators restricting instruction and limiting tenure, Garrett said he’s even more thankful for his university. “I’m daily grateful for the support I get from Baylor University,” he said.

Garrett lives with his wife Jeanie and their daughters Lily and Sophia in Austin, where he also serves as a lay preacher at St. David’s Episcopal Church. He has adult sons Jacob and Chandler from previous marriages.

With the publication of “Bastille Day” and the upcoming Baldwin book, 2023 is providing a career milestone, the author said. “It’s the greatest year of my writing life,” he said.