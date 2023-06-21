Waco author and Baylor University creative writing senior lecturer Maura Jortner and her family had just returned from a trip to Disney World in March 2020 when the pandemic shut down their real world: schools and businesses closed, social gatherings discouraged, travel limited.

With plenty of time to think during long walks through her Hewitt neighborhood, Jortner landed on the setting of a novel for middle school readers: an amusement park. "I love books with odd settings," she explained, pointing to "From the Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler," set in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and a childhood favorite, "Island of the Blue Dolphins," located on, well, an island.

She imagined an action novel from her setting — kids in an amusement park fighting off adults planning something sinister there, "sort of 'Die Hard' meets Disney World," she said. When she and her agent pitched the idea to an editor with Holiday House publishing, the editor liked her characters and the park setting, but recommended changing the plot.

The author reworked her proposed story to one of a 11-year-old living in an amusement park where her mother had abandoned her, but who struggles to keep her secret amid the collision of another girl who seems to know her and a violent storm that threatens the park.

That proposal won the 52-year-old Jortner a book contract and the result, "102 Days of Lying About Lauren," arrives this month in bookstores. Jortner will talk about her novel and sign copies at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St.

Her novel, written in first person from the viewpoint of its main character, Mouse, finds the author in her preferred territory of writing for young readers around 8 to 12 years old, or "middle grade," a publishing category slightly younger than young adult, intended for high school readers and older.

While middle grade conventions put limits on profanity and subjects such as sexuality, drug use and violence, it nonetheless has room to touch on issues encountered by many young readers. In the case of "102 Days," main character Mouse struggles with her mother's abandonment, her well-to-do park friend Tanner is grieving the death of a sister and Cat, the newcomer, is dealing with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. "They're dealing with serious issues, but middle grade kids often are," Jortner explained.

Characters in young adult fiction often find themselves trying to adjust to an adult world; in middle grade works, the personal struggles are more about self and identity.

Keeping her attuned to the thoughts and behaviors of middle and high schoolers are her and husband David's two daughters, 11-year-old Gabrielle (Gabby) and 16-year-old Felicity.

Jortner's earlier young adult novel, "The Life Group," had characters confronting issues such as manipulative church group leaders, abusive boyfriends, pregnancy scares and accidental deaths.

Attempts in recent years across the country to ban certain books from school and public libraries, often on grounds of sexual content or LGBTQ characters, have put some young adult writers in the crosshairs. "People seem all ready to sue writers of young adult novels ... If I were a young adult writer, I'd be scared to death," Jortner said.

She has a second middle grade novel in the publishing pipeline, "Keeper of the Marsh," scheduled for release in summer 2025. It's set in Galveston and, yes, there was a trip involved.

"Gabby and I recently went to Galveston — for research," she said.