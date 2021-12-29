Carl Hoover: 52 weeks, 54 books, lessons learned in 2021

I have enough difficulty completing a daily to-do list, much less the challenge of making a New Year’s goal, but a friend’s mention of a 50-books-a-year reading goal last year intrigued me enough to try it.
I am an inveterate reader. I love to read. The stack of books by my bed and the shelves of books in what was once a daughter’s bedroom give that away. My father believed one could tell a lot about a community by the bookstores it supported and my mental geography of places traveled tags notable bookstores.
When Baylor University journalism professor and former Tribune-Herald reporter Kevin Tankersley mentioned he sometimes set a goal of 50 books a year, I thought that might be doable. I plow through three or four books a month, so 50 seemed the sort of New Year’s goal I could get behind: achievable and with the promise of, well, some good books in the process.
And I did it: 54 books in 52 weeks. Actually, 54 in 49 weeks as I slacked off when I hit No. 50 — George Orwell’s “1984,” which I last read in high school — before Thanksgiving.
The great majority of those books were history, science and, for the lack of a better definition, current events. Four were novels and two of those were by Larry McMurtry.
So what did I learn?
It takes focus and dedication. I love to read, but not plowing through a book that wasn’t good just to accrue the pages. Books of 400 pages or more don’t intimidate me, but finishing a big book this year left me with a feeling that I was getting behind. Good thing that I read Stephen Harrigan’s marvelous 900-plus-page Texas history “Big Wonderful Thing”’ last year.
Some books cast a light. Some cast a shadow. In the former category, Tom Burgis’ “Kleptopia: How Dirty Money is Conquering the World”; Kristin Kobes Du Mez’s marvelous “Jesus and John Wayne” that connects so many dots for American evangelicalism in the late 20th and early 21st centuries (also good in that vein: Beth Alison Barr’s “The Making of Biblical Womanhood”); and Woody Holton’s highly readable “Liberty Is Sweet: the Hidden History of the American Revolution,” which is not so much revisionist as expansive and nuanced.
The ones that haunted me: Jane Meyer’s account of how America embraced torture in the war on terror, “The Dark Side”; Carol Anderson’s fiery “The Second,” which finds Black Americans never have had full Second Amendment protections to possess weapons; Clint Smith’s “How The Word Is Passed,” which looks at contemporary tellings of slavery, from a Louisiana plantation to Mississippi’s notorious Parchman prison farm to a Virginia memorial for the Confederate dead; and Evan Osnos’ sobering “Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury” that weaves personal stories from individuals in Connecticut, West Virginia and Chicago into a damning account of how our political system is failing to engage with citizens’ problems.
Our locals can write. Barr’s “The Making Of Biblical Womanhood,” Jerry Powell’s Waco-set “The Sporting House Killing” and Robert Elder’s “Calhoun: American Heretic” were all enjoyable to read.
Our Waco library is a great resource. Most of the 54 books I read came from the Waco-McLennan County Library. According to my last check-out slip, the library has saved me $5,856.43, but that presumes I would have bought these books. What needs praising here isn’t how the library saves us money. It’s the fact that the library gives us free access to ideas. That’s profoundly democratic and American. Which brings me to ...
This was an interesting year for a reading goal. I had just finished “Forget the Alamo” by Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson and Jason Stanford when Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pressured the Bullock State History Museum to cancel a book discussion on it because it contends the state mythos of the Alamo was largely constructed after the battle. The next month I read the legislation banning the teaching of critical race theory — though not by name — in Texas schools with a law so broadly and loosely written, it could effectively keep several books I had just read on history and race off-limits for teachers’ use with students.
Like clockwork, organized parents across the state have started to lobby for book removals, not only from school libraries but also city ones. I’d hope that Waco has enough defenders of libraries and the free exchange of ideas to blunt any attempts locally, but I remember this is a state where people believed the 2015 military training exercise Jade Helm was actually a government plot to install martial law in Texas.
I was surprised that I remembered so much of Book No. 50, Orwell’s “1984,” from my high school reading. What I had forgotten was Winston Smith’s job with the Ministry of Truth: rewriting history to protect the Party from a record of its failures and dissenters.
Rewriting history seemed an improbable task when I read the novel some 40 years ago. This time my rereading came after elected officials sworn to uphold the Constitution spent months actively rewriting the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol to foil a demonstrably fair and legitimate presidential election — and are continuing to do so.
I don’t think I’ll set a goal to read 50 books for 2022. I think I’ll shift gears for the time being and spend some evenings working on a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle of the sun. It may keep my mind from wondering if the year ahead will see another book become reality: Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451.”