Carl Hoover: 52 weeks, 54 books, lessons learned in 2021

I have enough difficulty completing a daily to-do list, much less the challenge of making a New Year’s goal, but a friend’s mention of a 50-books-a-year reading goal last year intrigued me enough to try it.

I am an inveterate reader. I love to read. The stack of books by my bed and the shelves of books in what was once a daughter’s bedroom give that away. My father believed one could tell a lot about a community by the bookstores it supported and my mental geography of places traveled tags notable bookstores.

When Baylor University journalism professor and former Tribune-Herald reporter Kevin Tankersley mentioned he sometimes set a goal of 50 books a year, I thought that might be doable. I plow through three or four books a month, so 50 seemed the sort of New Year’s goal I could get behind: achievable and with the promise of, well, some good books in the process.

And I did it: 54 books in 52 weeks. Actually, 54 in 49 weeks as I slacked off when I hit No. 50 — George Orwell’s “1984,” which I last read in high school — before Thanksgiving.