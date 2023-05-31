Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fans of Waco public radio station KWBU-FM’s “Likely Stories” book reviews, take heart: There’s a new chapter to the story.

The series will return to the KWBU schedule on Thursday with multiple hosts in rotation for the program. The three-and-a-half minute segment airs at 7:44 a.m. during “Morning Edition,” at 4:46 p.m. during “All Things Considered,” and at 9:34 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays on “Weekend Edition.”

“Likely Stories” ran for about 13 years with retired McLennan Community College English professor Jim McKeown, but stopped Jan. 26 after McKeown stepped down as the program’s writer and host.

Station manager Brodie Bashaw said the book review series will feature hosts including Elizabeth Barnhill, adult book buyer at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe; Kevin Tankersley, Baylor University journalism/public relations/new media professor; and Gia Chevis, Baylor business professor. Other voices may be added as the program continues, she added.

The multiple hosts bring their individual views and interests, broadening the range of books discussed and reviewed. “I’ve recorded five (episodes) so far and I’m so excited,” Bashaw said.

The return of “Likely Stories” joins the NPR contemporary storytelling program “Snap Judgment” as additions to the KWBU schedule. Hosted by Glynn Washington, “Snap Judgment” will air at 5 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

KWBU will drop the short story series “Selected Shorts” and the addition of “Snap Judgment” will cause a slight shuffling in the station’s weekend schedule. “Live Wire” moves from 6 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. “Latino USA” will air at 9 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. “A Way With Words” adds a second airing at 5 p.m. Saturday in addition to 2 p.m. Sunday. “Fresh Air Weekend” also will air at 7 p.m. Sunday.