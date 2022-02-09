 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plus Waco Comics universe debuts
Plus Waco Comics universe debuts

Plus Waco Comics

Plus Waco Comics designer and editor Danny Flores (left) and writer Joey Gonzales show off the debut of their first edition, "Plus Universe: Alpha."

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The universe begins this week with a Big Bang on paper for Waco-based Plus Waco Comics, whose creators launch their first superhero series with the unveiling of the origin story for their debut graphic novel, “Plus Universe: Alpha.”

It’s the result of three years’ work for the trio at its creative core, Joey Gonzales, Danny Flores and Armando Ramirez, who decided they had the talent and drive to produce their own comics line with a goal of entertaining others just as they had been entertained by such stories for years.

“This is a book we would have loved to have read when we were kids,” said the 26-year-old Gonzales, the story creator of the three.

Gonzales was working at King’s Landing, the gaming restaurant adjoining Bankston’s comic shop, when he saw a call for submissions on a Facebook comics fan group. The call was for new stories for fictional characters in the public domain. Intrigued, he did a little research and found a comics superhero called Bronze Man, created by A.C. Hollingsworth in the 1940s.

He floated his idea to Waco graphics artist Flores, who “took the bait.” A few more calls and contacts later and “a ragtag team” crafted an eight-page submission that they were proud of. That submission didn’t make the final cut for publication in Exciting Comics, but when the Waco team saw what made the cut, they thought what they had created was better and could stand on its own.

With editorial advice from Flores, Gonzales continued to create new characters to join Bronze Man: Lady Avalion, a female reincarnation of King Arthur; Black Toro, a Mexican wrestler corrupted by the cartels, but wanting to make amends; Native American Chooli Clah, the Thunder Stallion, out to counter environmental polluters; and more. They seemed to be going different directions until Flores suggested one universe to tie them all — a common origin story.

Gonzales tweaked Bronze Man’s original story — a World War II pilot disfigured in a plane crash who wore a bronze mask as he fought evildoers — to make him a demigod, whose return to today’s Earth triggers the stories of the others.

While Bronze Man has superpowers such as flight and durability, he’s got a human streak, too. “He has power as much as he believes in himself, but he’s in his 20s and he’s a mess,” Gonzales explained.

Gonzales, Flores and Ramirez decided to try their collective hand at it and found they weren’t the only ones to believe in themselves. A 2019 Kickstarter to raise $4,000 to start a 22-page project drew 116 participants from around the world with $7,500 eventually raised.

Fast forward through three years of assembling a penciller, colorist, illustrator and letterer to the trio of a writer (Gonzales), designer and editor (Flores), and artist (Ramirez), all with the challenge of a pandemic and job offerings siphoning off collaborators, and the final product has arrived — all 66 pages of it with 20 bonus pages and the promise of more.

Most of the copies have gone to their Kickstarter supporters, but a second printing will mean some copies at Friday’s debut from 7 to 10 p.m. at Cultivate 7twelve, complete with cocktails inspired by the book’s characters, and at this weekend’s ATG Expo at the Waco Convention Center.

What’s ahead? More adventures, they say, with a second book planned for Lady Avalion’s adventures and another five after that.

With their origins in place, it’s time to break ground on the individual superhero stories. It’s not superhero work, but it’s a challenge nonetheless, fitting into Gonzales’ current job as a real estate agent with Sold on Realty and Flores’ as a graphic designer with Texas State Technical College. “It’s hard making something that feels like it hasn’t been done before,” Gonzales said.

News Alert