Plus Waco Comics universe debuts

The universe begins this week with a Big Bang on paper for Waco-based Plus Waco Comics, whose creators launch their first superhero series with the unveiling of the origin story for their debut graphic novel, “Plus Universe: Alpha.”

It’s the result of three years’ work for the trio at its creative core, Joey Gonzales, Danny Flores and Armando Ramirez, who decided they had the talent and drive to produce their own comics line with a goal of entertaining others just as they had been entertained by such stories for years.

“This is a book we would have loved to have read when we were kids,” said the 26-year-old Gonzales, the story creator of the three.

Gonzales was working at King’s Landing, the gaming restaurant adjoining Bankston’s comic shop, when he saw a call for submissions on a Facebook comics fan group. The call was for new stories for fictional characters in the public domain. Intrigued, he did a little research and found a comics superhero called Bronze Man, created by A.C. Hollingsworth in the 1940s.