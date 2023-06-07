A "what if" moment, the type that often flutters through the minds of anxious flight passengers, planted the seed that changed a flight attendant into a best-selling author.

When writer T.J. Newman worked as a Virgin Airlines attendant, the quiet time on late-night red-eye flights often led her to think about "what if" situations, if only to run through how she would respond as an attendant charged with passenger safety. One of those conjectures — what if a pilot's family was held hostage by terrorists to force him to crash his plane? — led to a juicy story idea that eventually became her best-selling 2021 debut novel, "Falling."

Newman comes to Waco's Fabled Bookshop & Cafe on Sunday night to talk about her second novel, "Drowning," another in-flight thriller. The "what if" premise for this book, prompted by moment when Newman saw nothing but water: What if a passenger plane crashed into the sea after takeoff and sank, but the plane's pressurized cabin kept passengers alive for a possible underwater rescue?

As she thought about it, a plane in the air would turn into a boat when floating on the water, then a submarine once it began to sink — a rich concept for an imaginative writer to explore, particularly from the perspectives of multiple characters as she did in "Falling."

Waco is the last stop on Newman's current book tour before she returns to her home in Phoenix. She'll read from her book and answer questions during the evening, which will also feature specialty drinks, one alcoholic and the other non-alcoholic, created for the occasion. A $35 VIP ticket includes a copy of "Drowning," a drink pass and admission; general admission is $10.

It's familiar territory for Newman, who worked at Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix before following the lead of her mother and a sister into life as a flight attendant. While author book signings often bring audience questions about writing, research and process, her appearances bring plenty of questions about flying, commercial flights and her experience as an attendant, she said. "There's this fascination with flying and the work we do," she explained, speaking by phone while — of course — at New York City's LaGuardia Airport waiting on a connecting flight after a bookstore appearance.

Her 10 years as an attendant inform her books, from an insider's look at the deep training that attendants get in security and safety to the workings of cockpits and passenger cabins. Newman's experience shapes major characters in "Falling" and "Drowning," particularly attendants, pilots and their families, as well as her knack for page-turning reading.

The latter dates from a childhood love of reading where adventure and thrillers were her "bread and butter," influenced by customer — and, likely, flight passenger — reading interests. Newman wrote the body of "Falling" during free moments on red-eye flights followed by multiple drafts before the finished product. She persisted through more than 40 agents' rejections of her first novel before landing one, but that agent led to paydirt: a six-day bidding war to publish her book and movie rights.

Those movie rights were an equally hot, with Universal Studios winning on "Falling," Warner Bros. on "Drowning" and interest expressed from names like director Steven Spielberg and actress Nicole Kidman.

The long process to write and edit "Falling" accelerated considerably for "Drowning," thanks in part to contractual deadlines and the learning experience of her debut. For those readers wanting more after finishing "Drowning," there's good news: Newman is deep into writing her third book.

A best-selling novel and two movies in the pipeline seem hard to top, but, in true page-turning fashion, the author believes the best is just ahead. "I think this is going to be way huge," she said.