Waco book reviewer Jim McKeown retires from KWBU public radio

Jim McKeown (copy)

Ramona and Jim McKeown stand with some of the 8,000 books at their home in Waco. Jim McKeown, longtime host of book review series “Likely Stories” on KWBU-FM, will step down from the program this month.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

Cue the literary cliches about a chapter closing or a page turning, but it’s bittersweet news regardless for fans of Jim McKeown who have listened to his book reviews for more than a decade on Waco public radio station KWBU-FM.

McKeown, 73, is stepping down as host of KWBU’s “Likely Stories,” a regular three-and-a half-minute feature on the radio station since 2009.

McKeown, a retired McLennan Community College English and literature professor, says it’s time to step away from his over-the-air “five-star” book recommendations and read just for himself.

The final episode of “Likely Stories” will air Jan. 26 with a reception for him at the station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7.

McKeown first proposed his book reviews to station management 20 years ago and it moved from a monthly feature to bi-weekly, then weekly, all done on a volunteer basis and often with the help of his wife Ramona, a retired college librarian.

He can’t remember the books he recommended on that first show nor where his trademark “five stars” rating, given to most of the books on his segment, came from. Why so many “five-stars”? If books weren’t that good, he wouldn’t be recommending them, he said.

McKeown started with books he had read in the past, then progressed to more recently published or recognized titles. A voracious reader, McKeown regularly plowed through 50 to 60 books a year — the home library that he and Ramona share now totals more than 8,000 books — with a special emphasis on fiction, women authors, poetry and nominees for prestigious literary awards such as the Man Booker Prize.

As with many bibliophiles, he’s hard pressed to pick a favorite book, but when asked what author he’d choose to write about his life, two names quickly come to mind: John Updike and a lesser known novelist that was an Updike favorite, Henry Green.

“Likely Stories” neatly fit into the optional four-minute slot given NPR affiliates for local programming during “All Things Considered” and “Morning Edition.” Only C.J. Jackson’s “Business Review” has run longer than “Likely Stories” on the Waco station, said station manager Brodie Bashaw, who considers the McKeowns good friends and loyal supporters of the station.

“We would be hard-pressed to find someone who reads as much as Jim does and who would spend as much time to prepare on a monthly basis,” she said.

Listeners often recognized McKeown in public from his voice and name while his love for books made his face a familiar one in Waco bookstores. Hilary Yancey, bookshop manager for Fabled Bookshop and Cafe, knows McKeown as a frequent customer shopping for books. “He’s a regular, beloved customer of ours,” she said.

Past episodes are posted on the station’s website and Bashaw said the station may later post a list of McKeown’s past recommendations for interested listeners. The station hasn’t decided on whether “Likely Stories” will continue with another host or a different format, although it’s likely the name will be retired.

For McKeown, the weeks ahead will mean reading more books on his personal list, starting with the diaries of Anne Lister, the 19th century British noblewoman who was the inspiration for the HBO series “Gentleman Jack.”

The book, he says, is always better than the movie and, in most cases, rates five stars.

