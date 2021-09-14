Walk through historical Waco, conversations with authors enrich local book readings

Powell collaborated with Waco Walks organizer Ashley Bean Thornton on the path of Saturday's walk, only the second in more than a year for the walking group. The walk will traverse the terrain of Powell's book, though many of the buildings referenced in his story — the Waco post office, Old Corner Drug Store, the Pacific Hotel, the county courthouse at the time and the "sporting house" of the title — no longer stand.

"Sporting house" was a euphemism for brothel, one of many that made up the Reservation, an area roughly bounded by Third Street, Jefferson and Washington Avenues and the Brazos River. The walk, with commentary from Powell, starts at 9 a.m. in the Indian Spring Middle School parking lot at Jefferson Avenue and University Parks Drive, the Reservation's northern edge. It proceeds to the Waco Suspension Bridge, then doubles back to stop at Second Street and Franklin Avenue, where the county courthouse once stood; Fourth Street and Franklin, near where Corner Drug and the Pacific Hotel were located; and the McCulloch House at 407 Columbus Ave., the home of then-Waco mayor Champe McCulloch, a character in Powell's book.