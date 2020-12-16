Christmas restaurant openings in Waco

Readers often contact us this time of year to find Waco-area restaurants that are open on Christmas Day.
We found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. For readers more comfortable in ordering a Christmas dinner to take home, we're including a partial list of restaurants offering Christmas meals, turkeys and hams to go.
Other Waco restaurants have expanded their takeout, curbside and delivery options this year due to COVID-19 measures and we would suggest readers call their favorite eateries to see what’s offered this holiday season.
Open on Christmas Day
Applebee’s
614 N. Valley Mills Drive
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight
751-9084
Christmas meals available to order for pickup.
The Backyard
511 S. Eighth St.
Hours: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
235-1151
Bar is open, but not restaurant.
Cathay House
825 Wooded Acres Drive
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
776-1072
Cracker Barrel
4275 N. Interstate 35, Lacy Lakeview and 221 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt
Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
799-4729 or 420-3505
Christmas meals available to order for pickup through Cracker Barrel's website.
Denny’s Restaurant
2409 S. New Road
Hours: open 24 hours
752-0743
International House of Pancakes
4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway
Hours: open 24 hours
757-1133
Closed Christmas Day, but offering meals for pickup
Brown House Cafe
9110 Jordan Lane, Woodway
235-1251
Christmas meals
Order by 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 for pickup on Wednesday.
Cotton Patch Cafe
5501 Bosque Blvd.
772-4200
Christmas meals
Order by Tuesday with pickup before 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.
The Eatery
821 Clifton St.
339-1521
Christmas meals, whole turkeys, briskets, hams
Order by Friday for pickup on Wednesday.
Guess Family Barbecue
2803 Franklin Ave.
313-3436
Christmas meals, whole turkeys, briskets, hams
Order by Sunday with pickup by 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Honky Tonk Kid BBQ
112 Mary Ave. Suite 2
749-2368
Christmas meals including smoked duck and gumbo, turkey breast, briskets
Order by Friday with pickup between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.
La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe
2816 Marketplace Drive, Suite 101
262-3171
Christmas meals available to order for pickup. Order 24 hours in advance.
Luby’s Cafeteria
951 N. Loop 340, Bellmead
799-2851
Christmas meals available to order. Order at least two days in advance of pickup.
Sascee’s Southern Style Food
719 S. 11th St.
339-1455
Christmas meals, turkeys, hams, briskets
Order by Tuesday.
Uncle Dan’s BBQ
1001 Lake Air Drive and 231 S. Hewitt Drive
772-4744 / 666-3839
Christmas meals, whole turkeys, briskets and hams
Order 48 hours in advance with pickup by 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Vitek’s
1600 Speight Ave.
752-7591
Christmas meals, hams, turkey breast, briskets
Order by Wednesday, Dec. 23.
