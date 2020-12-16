 Skip to main content
Christmas restaurant openings in Waco
Readers often contact us this time of year to find Waco-area restaurants that are open on Christmas Day.

We found these non-fast food restaurants will be open for in-person dining. For readers more comfortable in ordering a Christmas dinner to take home, we're including a partial list of restaurants offering Christmas meals, turkeys and hams to go.

Other Waco restaurants have expanded their takeout, curbside and delivery options this year due to COVID-19 measures and we would suggest readers call their favorite eateries to see what’s offered this holiday season.

Open on Christmas Day

Applebee’s

614 N. Valley Mills Drive

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight

751-9084

Christmas meals available to order for pickup.

The Backyard

511 S. Eighth St.

Hours: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

235-1151

Bar is open, but not restaurant.

Cathay House

825 Wooded Acres Drive

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

776-1072

Cracker Barrel

4275 N. Interstate 35, Lacy Lakeview and 221 Enterprise Blvd., Hewitt

Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

799-4729 or 420-3505

Christmas meals available to order for pickup through Cracker Barrel's website.

Denny’s Restaurant

2409 S. New Road

Hours: open 24 hours

752-0743

International House of Pancakes

4109 S. Jack Kultgen Freeway

Hours: open 24 hours

757-1133

Closed Christmas Day, but offering meals for pickup

Brown House Cafe

9110 Jordan Lane, Woodway

235-1251

Christmas meals

Order by 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 for pickup on Wednesday.

Cotton Patch Cafe

5501 Bosque Blvd.

772-4200

Christmas meals

Order by Tuesday with pickup before 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The Eatery

821 Clifton St.

339-1521

Christmas meals, whole turkeys, briskets, hams

Order by Friday for pickup on Wednesday.

Guess Family Barbecue

2803 Franklin Ave.

313-3436

Christmas meals, whole turkeys, briskets, hams

Order by Sunday with pickup by 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Honky Tonk Kid BBQ

112 Mary Ave. Suite 2

749-2368

Christmas meals including smoked duck and gumbo, turkey breast, briskets

Order by Friday with pickup between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.

La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe

2816 Marketplace Drive, Suite 101

262-3171

Christmas meals available to order for pickup. Order 24 hours in advance.

Luby’s Cafeteria

951 N. Loop 340, Bellmead

799-2851

Christmas meals available to order. Order at least two days in advance of pickup.

Sascee’s Southern Style Food

719 S. 11th St.

339-1455

Christmas meals, turkeys, hams, briskets

Order by Tuesday.

Uncle Dan’s BBQ

1001 Lake Air Drive and 231 S. Hewitt Drive

772-4744 / 666-3839

Christmas meals, whole turkeys, briskets and hams

Order 48 hours in advance with pickup by 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Vitek’s

1600 Speight Ave.

752-7591

Christmas meals, hams, turkey breast, briskets

Order by Wednesday, Dec. 23.

