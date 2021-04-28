Nibbles: 310's Kitchen

310’s Kitchen

310 Elm Ave.

254-227-1141

On Facebook, Instagram and www.310s.kitchen

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays at One Day Bar, 618 Columbus Ave.

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes.

Alcohol: No.

Outside dining: Yes.

On the menu: Southeast Texas Creole and barbecue, with brisket, beef and pork ribs, chicken and sausage; blue crab cakes; gumbo; chicken and waffles; sides of mac and cheese, black beans and rice.

Good to know: Blue crab from the Texas Gulf Coast. Barbecue meats use distinctive spice blends and rubs. Gumbo blends blue crab, shrimp and sausage.

Restaurant origin: Owner Tony Berotte, who draws on his Galveston childhood and years in California and Texas for his approach to cooking, opened 310’s Kitchen last May.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.