Nibbles: Around The World

Around the World
Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.
254-307-0614
On Facebook, Instagram and aroundtheworldwaco.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Price: $ (see below)
Takeout/Curbside: Yes. Whole custom cakes can be ordered a week in advance.
Alcohol: No.
Outside dining: Patio area at Union Hall.
On the menu: International desserts, including cakes, cookies, macarons, scones and sweetbreads.
Good to know: Keto, gluten-free and sugar-free options available. Customer favorites include banana pudding cheesecake, Canadian Nanaimo bars and Brazilian brigadeiros.
Restaurant origin: Adilene Camarena, a Texas State Technical College culinary arts program graduate, opened her eatery on April 27.
Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.
