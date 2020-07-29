Nibbles: Around The World
0 comments
Nibbles

Nibbles: Around The World

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Around the World

Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.

254-307-0614

On Facebook, Instagram and aroundtheworldwaco.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes. Whole custom cakes can be ordered a week in advance.

Alcohol: No.

Outside dining: Patio area at Union Hall.

On the menu: International desserts, including cakes, cookies, macarons, scones and sweetbreads.

Good to know: Keto, gluten-free and sugar-free options available. Customer favorites include banana pudding cheesecake, Canadian Nanaimo bars and Brazilian brigadeiros.

Restaurant origin: Adilene Camarena, a Texas State Technical College culinary arts program graduate, opened her eatery on April 27.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News