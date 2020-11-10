Nibbles: Between the Bunz

Between the Bunz

Route 77 Food Park, 1425 LaSalle Ave.

254-718-4231

On Facebook, Instagram and betweenthebunzfoodtruck.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnightFridays-Saturdays.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes. Delivery through DoorDash also available.

Alcohol: Beer and wine available at Route 77 Food Park.

Outside dining: Yes.

On the menu: Hamburgers and cheeseburgers, Philly cheesesteaks, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups.

Good to know: Customer favorites include the breakfast burger (burger with egg, hash browns and bacon), the Monte Cristo (deep-fried ham, turkey, Swiss cheese) and chipotle burger (jalapeños, chipotle mayonnaise).

Restaurant origin: Owner Joey Carrion opened his food truck in April with service in Waco and Temple, moving it to the Route 77 Food Park in mid-September.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.