Nibbles: Boozy Beans Coffery and Daiquiri Fusion

Boozy Beans Coffery and Daiquiri Fusion

1717 S. Valley Mills Drive

254-296-1327

On Facebook, Instagram and www.daiquirifusion.com

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursdays, 7 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: Yes. Permit to serve draft beer on tap pending.

Outside dining: No.

On the menu: Boozy Beans Coffery offers coffee, coffee drinks with and without alcohol, waffles, breakfast sandwiches, flatbread pizza, pastries. Daiquiri Fusion has alcoholic and non-alcoholic daiquiris and frozen drinks, smoothies, alcohol-infused ice cream, jello shots.

Good to know: Customer favorites are chicken bacon ranch flatbread pizza and sourdough sandwiches.