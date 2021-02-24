 Skip to main content
Nibbles: Boozy Beans Coffery and Daiquiri Fusion
NIBBLES

Nibbles: Boozy Beans Coffery and Daiquiri Fusion

Boozy Beans Coffery and Daiquiri Fusion

1717 S. Valley Mills Drive

254-296-1327

On Facebook, Instagram and www.daiquirifusion.com

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursdays, 7 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: Yes. Permit to serve draft beer on tap pending.

Outside dining: No.

On the menu: Boozy Beans Coffery offers coffee, coffee drinks with and without alcohol, waffles, breakfast sandwiches, flatbread pizza, pastries. Daiquiri Fusion has alcoholic and non-alcoholic daiquiris and frozen drinks, smoothies, alcohol-infused ice cream, jello shots.

Good to know: Customer favorites are chicken bacon ranch flatbread pizza and sourdough sandwiches.

Restaurant origin: The Valley Mills Drive location headed by general manager Caitlyn Parton had a soft opening Dec. 28 with a grand opening planned in upcoming weeks. A sister Daiquiri Fusion-only location is at 900 S. Victoria Street in Bellmead.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

