Nibbles: Boozy Beans Coffery and Daiquiri Fusion

Boozy Beans Coffery and Daiquiri Fusion
1717 S. Valley Mills Drive
254-296-1327
On Facebook, Instagram and www.daiquirifusion.com
Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursdays, 7 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays
Price: $$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: Yes. Permit to serve draft beer on tap pending.
Outside dining: No.
On the menu: Boozy Beans Coffery offers coffee, coffee drinks with and without alcohol, waffles, breakfast sandwiches, flatbread pizza, pastries. Daiquiri Fusion has alcoholic and non-alcoholic daiquiris and frozen drinks, smoothies, alcohol-infused ice cream, jello shots.
Good to know: Customer favorites are chicken bacon ranch flatbread pizza and sourdough sandwiches.
Restaurant origin: The Valley Mills Drive location headed by general manager Caitlyn Parton had a soft opening Dec. 28 with a grand opening planned in upcoming weeks. A sister Daiquiri Fusion-only location is at 900 S. Victoria Street in Bellmead.