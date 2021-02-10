Nibbles: Cafe de Luis

Cafe De Luis

804 S. Seventh St., Suite 105

254-224-6162

On Facebook, Instagram and cafedeluiswaco.com

Hours: Brunch served 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, dinner 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes.

Alcohol: Beer and wine, with liquor expected in future.

Outside dining: No.

On the menu: Steak, seafood, chicken, salads, desserts and brunch with farm-to-table and organic emphasis. Black angus and 100% wagyu beef served.

Good to know: Concha burger, a beef burger in a concha (Mexican sweetbread) bun, is a customer favorite. Seafood fresh from the Gulf and pasta made in-house. Menu to change seasonally.

Restaurant origin: Owners Luis and Teresa Perez opened their restaurant Jan. 9.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

