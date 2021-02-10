Nibbles: Cafe de Luis

Cafe De Luis
804 S. Seventh St., Suite 105
254-224-6162
On Facebook, Instagram and cafedeluiswaco.com
Hours: Brunch served 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, dinner 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Price: $$ (see below)
Takeout/Curbside: Yes.
Alcohol: Beer and wine, with liquor expected in future.
Outside dining: No.
On the menu: Steak, seafood, chicken, salads, desserts and brunch with farm-to-table and organic emphasis. Black angus and 100% wagyu beef served.
Good to know: Concha burger, a beef burger in a concha (Mexican sweetbread) bun, is a customer favorite. Seafood fresh from the Gulf and pasta made in-house. Menu to change seasonally.
Restaurant origin: Owners Luis and Teresa Perez opened their restaurant Jan. 9.
Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.
