Nibbles: Ceviche Del Mar
Ceviche Del Mar

Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.

254-235-3474

On Facebook and Instagram

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: No.

Outside dining: Outdoor patio area at Union Hall.

On the menu: Ceviches featuring mahi mahi and shrimp; Hawaiian-style poke bowl, sashimi and aguachile; and appetizers (guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican shrimp cocktail).

Good to know: All dishes made fresh and onsite, with customers able to customize. Customer favorites are the ceviches (Classic, Pacifico and Peruvian).

Restaurant origin: Owner Dave Gonzalez started Ceviche Del Mar as a food truck in April 2019 and opened the Union Hall location in March 2020.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

