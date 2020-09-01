Nibbles: Ceviche Del Mar

Ceviche Del Mar
Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.
254-235-3474
On Facebook and Instagram
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: No.
Outside dining: Outdoor patio area at Union Hall.
On the menu: Ceviches featuring mahi mahi and shrimp; Hawaiian-style poke bowl, sashimi and aguachile; and appetizers (guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican shrimp cocktail).
Good to know: All dishes made fresh and onsite, with customers able to customize. Customer favorites are the ceviches (Classic, Pacifico and Peruvian).
Restaurant origin: Owner Dave Gonzalez started Ceviche Del Mar as a food truck in April 2019 and opened the Union Hall location in March 2020.
Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.
