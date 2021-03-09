Nibbles: Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick

1509 Hewitt Drive

254-300-4788

On Facebook, Instagram and at chickensaladchick.com/waco-tx/

Hours: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes. Drive-thru and online ordering also available. Catering also available.

Alcohol: No.

Outside dining: No.

On the menu: A dozen types of chicken salad, pimento cheese, soups and green salads.

Good to know: Chicken salad types include nutty and fruity, savory and spicy variations. Customer favorite is the "Fancy Nancy" with grapes, apples and crushed pecans.

Restaurant origin: Owner Austin Young opened the restaurant on Dec. 16.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.