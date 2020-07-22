Nibbles: DiCampli's Italian Ristorante
Nibbles: DiCampli's Italian Ristorante

DiCampli's
Tribune-Herald staff photo

Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante

6500 Woodway Drive, Suite 121

254-300-5978

On Facebook, Instagram and www.dicamplis.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $$-$$$ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes.

Alcohol: Full service bar, craft cocktails, craft beer and full wine cellar.

Outside dining: Covered patio.

On the menu: Upscale Italian cuisine with main entrees of homemade pasta, steak and fresh seafood; appetizers and desserts.

Good to know: Customer favorites include pappardelle (pasta with braised short rib) and cioppino (seafood stew).

Restaurant origin: Owners Massimo and Kristen Di Campli opened their restaurant on July 1.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

