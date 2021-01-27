Nibbles: L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

L & L Hawaiian Barbecue

300 S. Sixth St., Suite E, in Mary Avenue Market

254-294-4530

On Facebook and Instagram

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: No, but beer sales anticipated later in year.

Outside dining: Patio area will reopen as weather warms.

On the menu: Hawaiian, Polynesian and Asian plate lunch cuisine featuring teriyaki beef, barbecue chicken, kalua (pulled pork), kalbi (beef short ribs), Spam and katsu (fried) chicken, served on rice, noodles and salad; seafood plates with shrimp or fish.

Good to know: Customer favorites include barbecue chicken, katsu chicken and loco moco (beef patties on rice and macaroni topped with eggs and gravy).

Restaurant origin: Army veterans Fred Ballard and Raymond Garrison opened their franchise restaurant on Dec. 16.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.