Nibbles: Lalo's Coffee & Pastries

Lalo’s Coffee & Pastries

On the menu : Mexican pastries (pan dulce); hot and cold coffee drinks including Mexican café de olla (coffee with cinnamon and brown sugar); chocolate abuelita (hot chocolate with cinnamon), fruit tisanas; and frappes.

Good to know: Menu also includes Mexican specialties such as atole (drink made with corn flour, brown sugar and cinnamon), champurrado (atole with chocolate and milk) and horchata coffee. Lalo’s serves pastries from Waco bakery Panaderia Jiménez and dairy products from McLennan County dairy Mill-King Market and Creamery.