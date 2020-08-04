Nibbles: Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine

Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine
579 N. Valley Mills Drive, Westview Village
254-313-1014
On Facebook, Instagram; website pending at lazizacuisine.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout/Curbside: Yes.
Alcohol: No.
Outside dining: No.
On the menu: Mediterranean sandwiches on pita bread, flatbreads, platters and salads with strong emphasis on Lebanese cooking, including shawarma; beef, lamb and chicken kebabs; falafel, hummus and baba ghanoush.
Good to know: Restaurant offers stone-grilled chicken. Customer favorites include beef shawarma, beef and lamb kebabs, and falafel.
Restaurant origin: Remonda Elboustani and her mother Mouna opened their restaurant in March.
Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.
