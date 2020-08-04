You have permission to edit this article.
Nibbles: Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine
Nibbles: Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine

Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine

579 N. Valley Mills Drive, Westview Village

254-313-1014

On Facebook, Instagram; website pending at lazizacuisine.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes.

Alcohol: No.

Outside dining: No.

On the menu: Mediterranean sandwiches on pita bread, flatbreads, platters and salads with strong emphasis on Lebanese cooking, including shawarma; beef, lamb and chicken kebabs; falafel, hummus and baba ghanoush.

Good to know: Restaurant offers stone-grilled chicken. Customer favorites include beef shawarma, beef and lamb kebabs, and falafel.

Restaurant origin: Remonda Elboustani and her mother Mouna opened their restaurant in March.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

