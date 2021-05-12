Nibbles: Le's Kitchen

Le’s Kitchen

Locations/hours: Food truck locations and times vary by day and are posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Mondays at Clay Pot, 416 Franklin Ave.; Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at East Market, 6500 Woodway Drive; Wednesdays and Fridays at State Farm, 9519 China Spring Road; Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m.-2 a.m. at Melody Ranch, 2315 N. Robinson Road; plus other Robinson and Lorena locations.

254-424-3286

On Facebook and Instagram

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes. Catering also available.

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: Vietnamese street food, including banh mi sandwiches; tacos; skewers (beef, chicken, pork, shrimp); sticky and fried rice; egg rolls and spring rolls. Vegan options available.

Good to know: Customer favorites include banh mi sandwiches, sticky rice, egg rolls and spring rolls.

Restaurant origin: Clay Pot chef Nhung Le and her mother Song Pham opened their food truck April 1.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.