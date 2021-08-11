Nibbles: Luigi's Italian Restaurant

Luigi’s Italian Restaurant
6025 Woodway Drive
254-772-3334
On Facebook. luigisinmcgregor.com is the restaurant’s former website.
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Price: $$ (see below)
Takeout/Curbside: Takeout is available.
Alcohol: Beer and wine.
Outside dining: No.
On the menu: Italian with pasta and seafood offerings, pizza and sandwiches.
Good to know: Wide selection of pasta, chicken and seafood dishes. Customer favorites include chicken genoveze and seafood special.
Restaurant origin: Owner Jeton Haxhijaj moved his Luigi’s in McGregor restaurant to Woodway, opening Aug. 2.
Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.
