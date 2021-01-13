Nibbles: Nightlight Donuts & Coffee

Nightlight Donuts & Coffee

6500 Woodway Drive

On Facebook, Instagram and www.nightlightdonuts.com

Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout: Yes. Two drive-thru lanes also available.

Alcohol: No.

Outside dining: No.

On the menu: Croissant doughnuts and doughnut holes in six flavors/toppings, coffee drinks and other beverages (tea, lemonade, sodas).

Good to know: Glazed, cinnamon sugar and chocolate are customer favorites. First-time customers often order a sample bag of doughnut holes of each variety.

Restaurant origin: Owners Jackson and Eric Wren, who started in Waco with a Nightlight Donuts food truck in 2018, opened their brick-and-mortar store on Oct. 19, 2020.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.