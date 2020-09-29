Nibbles: Portofino's

Portofino's Authentic Italian Restaurant

10207 China Spring Road

254-836-5220

On Facebook and portofinosofwaco.com

Hours: 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and Mondays, 4-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays.

Price: $$ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes.

Alcohol: Full service bar.

Outside dining: No.

On the menu: Italian cuisine including veal, chicken, shrimp and pasta entrees; New York style pizza, salads and sandwiches.

Good to know: Pasta is homemade. Customer favorites include lobster ravioli, lasagna and taco pizza.

Restaurant origin: Nick Colaku, owner of the downtown Waco Portofino's restaurant, opened his China Spring location in April.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.