Nibbles: Portofino's

Portofino's Authentic Italian Restaurant
10207 China Spring Road
254-836-5220
On Facebook and portofinosofwaco.com
Hours: 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and Mondays, 4-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays.
Price: $$ (see below)
Takeout/Curbside: Yes.
Alcohol: Full service bar.
Outside dining: No.
On the menu: Italian cuisine including veal, chicken, shrimp and pasta entrees; New York style pizza, salads and sandwiches.
Good to know: Pasta is homemade. Customer favorites include lobster ravioli, lasagna and taco pizza.
Restaurant origin: Nick Colaku, owner of the downtown Waco Portofino's restaurant, opened his China Spring location in April.
Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.
