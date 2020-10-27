Nibbles: Rockin Rolls

Rockin Rolls

Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave.

254-339-4772

On Facebook, Twitter (@rockin_rolls_tx) and rockinrolls.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes. Catering also available.

Alcohol: No, but available in Union Hall

Outside dining: Union Hall patio area

On the menu: Deep-fried rolls made from pizza dough and with 12 different fillings, including pepperoni, chicken, ham, cheese, Italian meatball, pastrami and more.

Good to know: Pizza roll dough and specialty "sugo del' apicoltore #27" sauce made in-house. Customer favorites include the Waco (shredded chicken, bacon, jalapenos, cream cheese), the Italian Meatball and the Hot Doggie (hot dog with cheddar cheese).

Restaurant origin: Co-owner James Beeson, who had previously owned and operated four Central Texas pizza restaurants, opened Rockin Rolls Oct. 6 with his brother and co-owner Bruce Beeson.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.